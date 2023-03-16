Does he have luxuries in jail? What prison life is like for Pablo Lyle

A month after his sentence, what is life like for Pablo Lyle in prison?

The actor is being held in a South Florida jail.

He is serving a five year sentence.

Pablo Lyle is already serving his five-year prison sentence after being found guilty of manslaughter for the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández. However, that does not mean that the actor has special privileges inside the prison. Now details of his life behind bars are revealed.

According to El Heraldo de México, the actor has to comply with strict rules to potentially shorten his sentence. Now the details of how he has to behave and even the benefits he has inside the prison in Florida have been revealed.

What is Pablo Lyle’s life in prison like?

Pablo Lyle is incarcerated in South Florida and it has been reported for weeks that the actor received an orientation manual detailing the code of conduct that he must follow and what would result in punishment.

According to the actor’s lawyers Pablo Lyle’s cell is too small and he is suffering from anxiety attacks because he is not allowed out for much time each day. He must always bring his identification with him wherever he goes.