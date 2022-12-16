Will he get out of jail? Pablo Lyle’s defense has a “new strategy”
Pablo Lyle has new hope.His defense team isn't giving up after he was denied a new trial.One of his lawyers has an ace up his sleeve.
Pablo Lyle is just a few days away from experiencing his first Christmas in a tiny cell in the prison where he’s being held in Miami after he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández. However, his defense isn’t giving up and now they have a new plan.
Almost four years have passed since the Mexican soap opera and movie star’s life radically changed after he hit an elderly man during a road rage incident. Four days later the man died of his injuries and Pablo Lyle’s life was changed forever.
Pablo Lyle is spending his first Christmas behind bars
The second trial Pablo Lyle’s defense was hoping for was totally rejected by Judge Marisa Tinkler on the grounds that there were no irregularities in the first trial. She also said there was no precedent for overturning the initial verdict.
Now, according to infobae, Pablo Lyle’s lawyer says that the actor’s defense team is preparing a new strategy to help the actor complete his sentence for involuntary manslaughter outside of jail… Will they succeed?
New hope for Pablo Lyle
Pablo Lyle’s lawyers were unable to convince Judge Marisa Tinkler that Pablo Lyle’s trial was riddled with irregularities so now they’re hoping to keep him from spending nine to 15 years in jail.
Philip Reizenstein, one of the Mexican actor’s lawyers said that he was disappointed in the judge’s decision: “Of course we are disappointed. The request for a new trial is very rarely granted, but we believe that we had exceptional evidence for it to happen… We are going to make a request for him to be released on bail while the sentence is appealed,” he said in an interview with Sale el Sol.
Is Pablo Lyle living in terrible conditions?
In that same interview, Pablo Lyle’s lawyer said the actor is being held in terrible conditions, stating that he spent up to 23 hours a day in a small 8 x 10 cell. He says this is unfair.
“The fact that Pablo is now held in an 8 x 10 room, 23 hours a day, is bad. There is no reason for him to be incarcerated. He faced the situation, he returned here to face the charges without trying to escape,” continues the lawyer.
Lyle’s family is raising money for his defense
In addition to this, Pablo Lyle’s family is having money troubles since he can’t work, so a donation account was opened to pay his legal expenses. The good news is that the goal of $100,000 has already been reached.
Will he receive royalties for reruns of his telenovela? It was recently reported that Televisa plans to broadcast the telenovela Mi Adorable Maldición, however it is not known if the actor’s family would receive any money for this. SEE THE INTERVIEW WITH PABLO LYLE’S LAWYER HERE