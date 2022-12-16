Will he get out of jail? Pablo Lyle’s defense has a “new strategy”

Pablo Lyle has new hope.

His defense team isn’t giving up after he was denied a new trial.

One of his lawyers has an ace up his sleeve.

Pablo Lyle is just a few days away from experiencing his first Christmas in a tiny cell in the prison where he’s being held in Miami after he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández. However, his defense isn’t giving up and now they have a new plan.

Almost four years have passed since the Mexican soap opera and movie star’s life radically changed after he hit an elderly man during a road rage incident. Four days later the man died of his injuries and Pablo Lyle’s life was changed forever.

Pablo Lyle is spending his first Christmas behind bars

The second trial Pablo Lyle’s defense was hoping for was totally rejected by Judge Marisa Tinkler on the grounds that there were no irregularities in the first trial. She also said there was no precedent for overturning the initial verdict.

Now, according to infobae, Pablo Lyle’s lawyer says that the actor’s defense team is preparing a new strategy to help the actor complete his sentence for involuntary manslaughter outside of jail… Will they succeed?