His defense team says there were errors by court personnel. Once again actor Pablo Lyle’s trial is making headlines. This time the actor’s lawyers reported that there were irregularities during the trial and that documentation was not completed in a timely manner. After it became known that Lyle’s brother-in-law was not included in the civil lawsuit by the family, it was also announced that he would have to pay a large sum to the victim’s family. PABLO LYLE’S TRIAL Actor Pablo Lyle’s lawyer revealed that there were some irregularities during his trial and it may have affected the outcome. They claim that some people in charge of delivering documents did not do so in a timely manner and it affected the trial. According to TV Notas, these inconsistencies had to do with a translation of the transcript that was late.

Court errors? In an interview with Ventaneando, Lyle’s lawyer revealed that the outcome of the trial could have been different if the translators had delivered the paperwork in a timely manner. They are trying to publicize the series of irregularities that arose during the trial and that considerably affected the actor. «We stand firm in our allegation that, if they had made the request in the correct way and specifying that the transcript was for an appeal, we would have avoided all this,» explained the transcriptionist who was at the actor’s trial, according to TV Notas.

Did it affect the outcome of the trial? With this new information, the actor’s defense is trying to overturn his conviction. Taking into account that the transcript was not delivered properly, the brief hearing revealed that the translators wanted a great deal of money and the family did not want to pay. “It has been mentioned on a couple of occasions that what we do is not that complicated and that the work should have been done immediately. They even said that they could have done it very quickly,» said one of the translators.

What awaits Lyle? Lyle’s defense stressed that the argument of the transcriptionists is not logical because if a request was made about the transcription of the trial, there was a specific and logical purpose. «For what purpose is the entire transcript of an entire trial requested if it is not for an appeal process. The transcripts were requested after the trial and no special request needed to be made. It is worth mentioning that all the transcripts have been requested and paid for by the family after the trial and its sentencing.»