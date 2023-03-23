Pablo Lyle faces a civil suit brought by his victim’s family.

His brother-in-law Lucas Delfino is also being sued.

What happens next? Pablo Lyle has been locked up for several weeks since being sentenced to five years in prison and eight years of probation after being convicted of the involuntary manslaughter of Juan Ricardo Hernández. Now, he’s facing a civil suit. The victim’s family is suing for millions over the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández. Although it seemed they were satisfied with the sentence imposed by Judge Marisa Tinkler, now they are seeking money. Pablo Lyle faces a new crisis Ventaneando reported Juan Ricardo Hernández’s family is suing the Mexican actor and his sister’s husband, Lucas Delfino, who was driving the vehicle when the altercation occurred. A few days ago it was reported that Pablo Lyle’s family had met their fundraising goal established to cover the expenses of his court case. Now he’s facing a new financial challenge.

The victim’s family filed a civil lawsuit against Lyle Ventaneando reports that the civil lawsuit against Pablo Lyle and Lucas Delfino is the latest challenge for the actor’s defense team. Juan Ricardo Hernández’s family is seeking financial compensation for his death. Legal expert Sandra Hoyos, who has been following the soap opera heartthrob’s case, commented: “There is an issue in the civil case, apparently they are suing, the insurers have denied the right to pay the victim’s family and then there is a lawsuit that is happening right now,” she said.

Will this bankrupt Pablo Lyle? Juan Ricardo Hernández’s family could be demanding a great deal of money from Pablo Lyle and his brother-in-law Lucas Delfino. This could affect everyone in his family, including his wife Ana Araujo. “At the moment Lucas Delfino and Pablo Lyle are being sued. The case is ongoing, it is in the Miami-Dade courts, we do not have more details regarding when the next hearing will be or what are the proposals to reach an agreement because as we know these issues are kept confidential, even out of sight from the court…” said attorney Sandra Hoyos.

Could Lyle avoid having to pay millions? Is there still hope that Pablo Lyle and his brother-in-law won’t have to pay millions? Lawyer Sandra Hoyos explained: “So until they reach an agreement, we will not have those details or until the next hearing where we will have more information on whether this is going to trial or even a conciliation on what the affected party is asking for.” “We know, or have heard, that it is between $1 million and $5 million but obviously that information cannot be confirmed at this time,” the lawyer concluded.