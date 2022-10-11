The Mexican actor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

An expert says that Pablo Lyle is in a deep depression.

The actor's wife is not giving him the support he needs, find out why…. Mexican actor Pablo Lyle is facing one of the most difficult times of his life, because this past Tuesday he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the death of 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández after a road rage incident in 2019. Lyle, 35, had informed Judge Marisa Tinkler Méndez, who oversaw the case in the Miami-Dade Criminal Court, that on his own initiative and on the advice of his lawyers, he would not testify at the hearing, reported EFE. The Mexican actor, known for his performance in soap operas such as Adorable maldición, explained that he was not pressured to make this decision. However, now a criminalist has analyzed Lyle's recent behavior and says that he is in a deep depression…. Pablo Lyle's face expresses many feelings Pablo Lyle's seemingly expressionless face actually says a lot about what he's going through and feeling. On the Hispanic television program Al Rojo Vivo, a criminalist named Adriana González took on the task of analyzing his expressions and explaining what the actor's face really says. While Lyle awaited the verdict, he held a rosary in his hands which were in constant motion, while his faced seemed expressionless as he waited for the jury to declare him guilty of manslaughter.

The expert says that he was anguished the whole time The criminalist who analyzed Pablo Lyle said that his posture is quite tense, it reflects stress, concern and even anguish. "He is in a posture of supplication, when he's closing his hands it's like saying: 'I have nothing to do, I'm closed to the outside world,'" said the criminalist. "Concern, anguish, and his face is obviously hardened by everything that has happened. He is subdued, he can no longer do anything or fight," said the expert on Al Rojo Vivo. She also analyzed his wife's behavior.

Is his wife giving Pablo Lyle the support he needs? The body language expert spoke of the behaviors and gestures exhibited by Pablo Lyle's wife, Ana Araujo, when she was with him during the trial and after the verdict was read. She said Araujo is not supporting the actor 100%…. "Here there is a very important disconnection, he continues to look for trust, support from her, but she is definitely very emotionally separated from him. She is present because she has to be, but there really is no support anymore. Her hands are behind her back and her body orientation is toward the exit," she said.

Is he becoming depressed? The criminalist said that actor Pablo Lyle could be experiencing a fairly deep depression, as his face expresses pain and a lot of anguish. When he was seen hugging his family, he looked very sad, and that was until they put the handcuffs on him and he left the room. "Pablo could be falling into a deep depression, since there is a lot of sadness, a lot of pain, he is accepting that this is his new world. He's left for dead," said the expert. The jury's guilty verdict for involuntary manslaughter caused the relatives of the deceased to cry. The Mexican actor, at the time his verdict read, remained calm and didn't lose his composure. "May God give you strength to endure. My God, in a moment of anger we can ruin our future." "How sad… it's such a critical moment and his wife doesn't show the support that she should give him," some commented online. (WATCH VIDEO).