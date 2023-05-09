The widow of Pablo Lyle’s victim is upset he could serve his sentence in Mexico.

Mercedes Arce is not happy about this. A few days ago, Pablo Lyle’s defense announced that the actor could be deported back to Mexico to serve his sentence. The news that he could return to his native country has excited his fans. On the other hand, not everyone was pleased about this. The family of the late Juan Ricardo Hernández, Pablo Lyle’s victim, are not at all happy about this. The victim’s widow spoke about her feelings on the matter. Juan Ricardo’s widow doesn’t want Pablo Lyle deported Telemundo revealed Juan Ricardo Hernández’s widow is unhappy about the news that Pablo Lyle could be deported to Mexico and not serve his five-year sentence in the United States. “It’s not fair that he has committed a crime in the United States and they want to deport him to his country so that he doesn’t comply. That is not fair. There is a mother who cries for him every night, a grandson who could not enjoy his grandfather, a son who saw him for only two years, and he left me alone,” said Juan’s widow.

Does she forgive Lyle? According to Telemundo, she added: “I wonder if because he’s a public figure (he has ‘benefits’), because he’s an artist? If someone else does that, he has to comply.” On the other hand, Mercedes was asked how she felt about Pablo Lyle’s apology at his trial.“To be honest, I didn’t feel it from the heart. I felt more sincerity in his sister,” she replied. However, she said that she is hopeful that justice will be done in the right way.

Mercedes says that she has suffered a lot because of Pablo Lyle Still angry, Mercedes once again stressed that she hopes that the United States justice system will do things correctly: “I still believe in justice. He (Pablo Lyle) finished us off, he left him lying on the ground as if he were a dog,” she told Telemundo. “I had to quit my job for so many years due to depression, anxiety. I sometimes wonder, ‘Did he think he was acting for a series because I don’t know why he got off the car with that anger?’ I would ask the courts for what reason do they want him to go to his country,” Mercedes said.

When could the actor be deported to Mexico? In an interview on Ventaneando Pablo Lyle’s legal team said that he could be sent to Mexico soon. However, after speaking with the media again, they confirmed the news and even gave the exact date on which the actor will be deported. “It is important to explain what has happened […] In this document, we have evidence that Pablo Lyle has been detained by immigration since April 6, 2023. What does that mean? That he will be deported tomorrow? No, absolutely not. We have always explained that there is a process to deport a person,” Hoyos said.