Pablo Escobar “cocaine hippo” dies after being hit by a car

A Pablo Escobar “cocaine hippo” is killed.

He smuggled four hippos into Colombia in the ’80s.

Now there are as many as 150 hippos in the country.

Pablo Escobar “cocaine hippo” dies. Notorious drug trafficker Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria is a man that Colombia has been trying to forget for the last 30 years, since he was one of the most notorious criminals of all time.

Escobar founded the world famous Medellin drug cartel in the 1980s and was once believed to be one of the richest men in the world. His crimes are also remembered, because he carried out hundreds of kidnappings, bombings and assassinations.

Now, one of the ‘descendants’ of the famous capo was struck and killed in the middle of the highway. It was a famed “cocaine hippo”. Pablo Escobar originally smuggled four hippos into Colombia for his private zoo in the ’80s.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Colombia when the poor animal was hit by a car on the highway near the late drug lord’s huge estate. Initial reports indicate that the driver failed to see the animal when he was driving at night.