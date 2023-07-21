Miami man arrested for selling his girlfriend for sex for $350

Pablo Casademunt was arrested for selling his girlfriend for sex.

He was caught in a police sting.

He waited in the car with his little girl while her mother engaged in prostitution.

Pablo Casademunt sold his girlfriend for sex for $350 Police arrested 27-year-old Pablo Casademunt for a «base act». He is accused of selling his girlfriend for sex for $350 while he waited outside the hotel with their young daughter. «Allegedly selling the mother of his daughter and taking the minor for the ride is a new low point in criminal conduct,» state attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. What Casademunt did not know was that his girlfriend’s client was an undercover officer and their «date» was an undercover operation headed by the Human Trafficking Task Force of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Casademunt faces three charges According to the file to which MundoNow had access, the woman entered the Rodeway Inn hotel, at 5959 SW 71st St, in South Miami. Meanwhile Casademunt stayed in the car with their baby. Police arrested her after collecting the payment and then went after her partner. Casademunt warned officers, in Spanish, that he had a gun in his glove compartment and attempted to resist arrest. The police managed to get him out of the car and found a loaded Glock pistol, with a cartridge when they searched the vehicle. The couple is currently detained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) in Miami-Dade. Casademunt faces three counts of obtaining profit from prostitution, driving a person to a place to engage in prostitution and illegal use of a communication device. He was granted a $5,501 bond. His legal problems don’t end there as he is not in the country legally and could face deportation.