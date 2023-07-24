An LA mini-mart sold the winning Powerball ticket worth $1 billion.

Owner, Maria Leticia Menjivar, gets a $1 million check for selling the winning ticket.

What will she do with the money?

LA mini-mart owner, Maria Leticia Menjivar, gets $1 million for selling winning Powerball ticket Maria Leticia Menjivar, who owns a mini-mart in Los Angeles, got a pleasant surprise when she found out she is getting substantial check after selling the winning Powerball ticket. The news has astonished her entire family, as they never expected such a windfall. As the owner of Las Palmitas, located in downtown Los Angeles, Maria Leticia Menjivar will be presented with a $1 million check for selling a winning Powerball ticket worth a staggering $1.08 billion. The store has been owned by her family, who hails from El Salvador, for approximately seven years, according to ABC 7.

Maria Leticia Menjivar gets a windfall from the lottery This is the store’s first big lottery win. The exciting news about the prize and their reward for selling the winning ticket came to light when the media started calling the store the morning after the draw. «We are very happy,» said Angie, the owner’s daughter. «We are even happier for the winner.» Nabor Herrera, the manager of the store where the winning ticket was sold, showed up for work the next morning and, due to a miscommunication, media reports initially incorrectly identified him as the store owner entitled to the million-dollar reward.

The Powerball winner has yet to step forward According to Carolyn Becker, a spokesperson for the California Lottery, the individual who purchased the winning ticket has yet to step forward publicly. «Today, we stand here wondering if the ticket holder is aware of their win. The lottery and the public won’t know until the winner comes forward and claims the prize.» Once the winner comes forward, they will go through a verification process to ensure they are the rightful owner of the ticket. The winner has up to one year to claim their prize. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24, and the red Powerball 24.

$1 billion jackpot The final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its initial estimate of $1 billion to $1.08 billion at the time of the draw, elevating it to the sixth-largest US Lottery jackpot ever won. The winner has the option to receive the total jackpot paid in annual installments or as a lump sum of $558.1 million before taxes. The game’s odds, at 1 in 292.2 million, are intentionally set to generate substantial prizes that entice more players.