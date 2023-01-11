After his recent capture, Ovidio Guzmán’s neighbors tell the truth about him.

Is he a bad person?

They reveal unthinkable details of his life. After his recent and unexpected arrest, surprising details have come to light regarding El Chapo Guzmán’s son and his peculiar behavior. Ovidio Guzmán’s neighbors in Jesús María reveal the unthinkable and tell the truth about the capo. The town of Jesús María, some 20 kilometers northwest of Culiacán, the state capital, is now suffering from the chaos of last Thursday’s operation, in which Army and National Guard agents captured the Mexican drug lord. Ovidio Guzmán’s neighbors in Jesús María reveal the unthinkable about the capo However, for area residents, the upheaval has not been an impediment to sharing their surprising opinions and details regarding the Mexican drug trafficker, also known as ‘El Ratón’. Now Luz Noticias revealed what residents of Jesús María said about Ovidio Guzmán López in an interview. They also described aspects of his home and how he behaved with residents of the rural area.

Ovidio Guzmán and his people tried to keep a low profile Ovidio’s neighbors said that the residents of that house were not always there and, despite the fact that they came and went often, they never messed with anyone and lived a quiet life. They said that the house, which resembles a small ranch, had not been remodeled. In addition, they said that it was a modest house and didn’t seem luxurious except for the vehicles parked there. From what his neighbors in Jesús María say, Ovidio Guzmán and his people tried to keep a low profile.

They say Ovidio Guzmán is a hero One of the neighbors, who lived in a house just 100 meters from the house where El Ratón was arrested, said that the drug trafficker is a hero because he paid to keep the streets clean, orderly and in good condition, according to the interview. The residents who agreed to be interviewed preferred to remain anonymous for their own safety and fear of reprisal. However, the said that to them, Ovidio Guzmán was never a bad person, quite the contrary.

The police operation to capture Ovidio Guzmán left 29 dead EFE Agency highlights that traces of blood, hundreds of shell casings and just over a dozen armored vehicles with bullet holes mark the house where Ovidio Guzmán, one of the sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, was arrested. The operation, which left 29 dead, a dozen of them belonging to the Mexican Armed Forces and 19 to the criminal groups that generated the violent disturbances, also left some 30 burned vehicles that were left on the highway after the confrontation that lasted about 10 hours.