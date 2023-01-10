Ovidio Guzmán is reported to be sick and needs medication in prison
After his arrest, Ovidio Guzmán's illnesses came to light. How serious is his condition? El Chapo's son remains in the spotlight.
After Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest in Sinaloa and his transfer to the Altiplano prison, it seems that the situation is getting worse for the son of the most dangerous drug lord in Mexico and the world. Ovidio Guzmán is reported to be sick and will need medication while in prison.
According to El Heraldo, the 32-year-old, also nicknamed ‘El Ratón’, has health problems. It turns out that Ovidio’s lawyers, Juan Clemente Morales, Alberto Díaz Mendieta and Julio Seguro García, released the details.
They revealed that their client, Ovidio Guzmán López, has health issues and requires consistent medications that were not specified. He also needs to eat a special diet.
His defense team demanded that Guzmán be provided with the necessary medication because he recently had stomach surgery. In addition, he suffers from anxiety and depression. Therefore, he is vulnerable in this situation in terms of his health. More details are expected in the next few hours.
Ovidio Guzmán is transferred to a Mexican prison where his father was detained
In the midst of a powerful security operation in Mexico City, Mexican authorities sent a convoy of eight vehicles from the Organized Crimes unit that left around 5:30 p.m. to transport El Chapo’s son to prison, according to EFE Agency.
Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest occurred at dawn and led to various blockades, armed attacks and cars set on fire in Culiacán, which is the capitol of Sinaloa, in the northwest part of the country. After his capture, the Armed Forces transferred El Ratón to the Mexican capital and handed him over to the federal Public Ministry agents to determine his legal status.
Ovidio’s arrest has caused days of chaos in Culiacán
Ovidio’s arrest has caused days of chaos and violence in Culiacán. There were some 19 blockades with vehicles set on fire and armed attacks, including an attack on the city’s airport and air base number 10.
In addition, all entry points to Culiacán were closed, four of them from Los Mochis and two more at the exit to Costa Rica, Sinaloa. School and government activities in Sinaloa were also canceled and the public was asked to remain in their homes to protect their safety.
El Chapo’s son was arrested four days before Biden’s visit
The Sinaloan authorities reported that, as the hours have passed, the 19 blockades, with vehicles set on fire, robberies and looting, have been decreasing in intensity. In addition, they specified that, so far, there have been 28 injuries and one National Guard agent killed, along with more than 200 stolen cars and some twenty businesses were looted.
The new operation to capture El Chapo’s son was surprising because it occurred four days before US President Joe Biden’s visit, for the North American Leaders’ Summit, which will also be attended by the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.