Ovidio Guzmán is reported to be sick and needs medication in prison

After his arrest, Ovidio Guzmán’s illnesses came to light.

How serious is his condition?

El Chapo’s son remains in the spotlight.

After Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest in Sinaloa and his transfer to the Altiplano prison, it seems that the situation is getting worse for the son of the most dangerous drug lord in Mexico and the world. Ovidio Guzmán is reported to be sick and will need medication while in prison.

According to El Heraldo, the 32-year-old, also nicknamed ‘El Ratón’, has health problems. It turns out that Ovidio’s lawyers, Juan Clemente Morales, Alberto Díaz Mendieta and Julio Seguro García, released the details.

Ovidio Guzmán is ill and needs medication in prison

They revealed that their client, Ovidio Guzmán López, has health issues and requires consistent medications that were not specified. He also needs to eat a special diet.

His defense team demanded that Guzmán be provided with the necessary medication because he recently had stomach surgery. In addition, he suffers from anxiety and depression. Therefore, he is vulnerable in this situation in terms of his health. More details are expected in the next few hours.