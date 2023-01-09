Ovidio Guzmán had a difficult childhood in Mexico City.

He attended one of the most exclusive schools in the country’s capital.

He left the school after being mistreated.

Ovidio Guzmán had a difficult childhood in Mexico City. He attended one of the most exclusive schools but his classmates and their mothers didn’t invite him on a field trip and his mother even had to intervene, according to multimedios.

Going to one of the most luxurious and expensive primary schools in the country did not help him have a normal childhood, since the son of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán was bullied and didn’t fit in with his classmates.

FROM NORMALCY TO BULLYING

The school he attended is CEYCA, located to the south of the country’s capital. ‘ElRatón’ was at the school for second grade (1998-1999) and third grade (1999-2000). He was in fourth grade when his father escaped for the first time from a maximum security prison in Jalisco, known as Puente Grande, in 2001.

He continued like this until the fifth grade, which is the last time he appears in a yearbook video of the exclusive school. There is no documentation that he was there in sixth grade and everything seems to indicate that it was due to how he was mistreated by his peers and their mothers.