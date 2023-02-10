Ovidio Guzmán avoids being extradited to the US yet again

El Chapo’s son, Ovidio Guzmán was arrested on January 5.

The US government wants him extradited.

Today, Ovidio Guzmán avoids extradition yet again. Ovidio Guzmán, who is the son of El Chapo, has managed to avoid being extradited to the United States again. He was awarded a temporary suspension. After the events that occurred on Thursday, January 5, when Ovidio Guzmán was captured and the unfortunate “Culiacanazo” occurred, Ovidio has been detained in Mexico while he fights being extradited to the United States. Ovidio Guzmán avoids being extradited to the US again According to Telediario, El Chapo’s son, Ovidio, who is linked to the Sinaloa cartel, obtained another suspension from a different judge from the one who granted the first one. The aforementioned judge is Everardo Maya Arias, Third District Judge in Matters of Amparo and Federal Trials in the State of Mexico. He granted the temporary suspension.

Ovidio Guzmán not only obtained a suspension of extradition, but also of apprehension The son of the most dangerous drug trafficker in all of Mexico not only got a suspension to avoid being extradited, he also requested protection against the acts of the control judge of the Federal Criminal Justice Center in the North Prison. Added to that, he requested the protection from other authorities against a possible arrest warrant against him. For the moment the Attorney General of the Republic has not executed any arrest warrant against Ovidio after the events that occurred in Culiacán, Sinaloa last month.

Ovidio will remain in the Altiplano Ovidio has already served a month in detention in the Altiplano of the State of Mexico, however, the judge did not mention anything about a possible arrest warrant by the Attorney General’s Office against Ovidio, who only told the authorities to provide their substantiated reports. The judge in charge of Ovidio’s case said the following regarding the order he requested: “The suspension is granted and ex officio so that the petitioner is not extradited from the country and remains at the disposal of this District Court for whatever it does to his personal freedom, in the place where he is confined.”

Ovidio requested that his previous file be linked to the one that has just been opened On the other hand, Ovidio also requested that Alfonso López Moreno, Fifth District Judge in Amparo Matters and Federal Trials, who had already obtained a suspension, order the linking of the file that he currently has with the one that has just been opened to resolve various legal problems. As previously stated, the Attorney General of the Republic has not issued an arrest warrant against Ovidio Guzmán after the violence that occurred on January 5 caused by his arrest — a day that unfortunately Culiacán, Sinaloa will not forget.