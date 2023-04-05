Osmel exposes La Materialista!

What did the beauty czar say about Yameiri Infante?

After he was evicted from La Casa de Los Famosos, the controversy continues! After being evicted from the popular Telemundo reality show La Casa de los Famosos, renowned beauty pageant coach, Osmel Sousa exposed La Materialista and sends a surprising message. It only took a couple of hours for Sousa to spark a scandal after his departure since, after being evicted this week from La Casa de los Famosos, the businessman didn’t hesitate to express his discontent with some of his fellow contestants. Osmel Sousa exposes La Materialista The one he really lashed out at was Yameiri Infante, better known as La Materialista, the popular artist who is still in the running win in the reality show that has thousands on the edge of their seats. On La Mesa Caliente Osmel railed against La Materialista, even though at some point he had said out that they had a great friendship while inside the most famous house in the US, a situation that has sparked great controversy among fans.

“Do you want me to tell you what she is? A dirty one” When asked about La Materialista on La Mesa Caliente, the beauty czar replied: “Do you want me to tell you what she is? A dirty one. We were friends and I never told her, even though I thought so, that her butt was made of biopolymer.” This sparked indignation and a wave of criticism for Osmel Sousa, especially among people from the Dominican Republic. The artist’s fiancé and her mother also responded on social media, according to People en Español.

The Cuban-Venezuelan pageant coach shared a surprising message After seeing the controversy that he had generated, the Cuban-Venezuelan pageant coach shared a surprising message where he explained his true intentions when he criticized La Materialista. “This is a video dedicated to all my Dominican friends. Look, remember that I love your country, I love all your people. I say what Mrs. Paty (Navidad) says, remember that this is nothing personal. Don’t forget that this is a show,” Osmel said in an Instagram video.

Osmel shared a video where La Materialista is heard saying that he should not win Finally, and when the criticism didn’t stop, Osmel shared a video where La Materialista is heard saying that he should not win because he had no one on by side (family, parents, children), and she even said that if he won he would spend all the money on clothes. La Casa de los Famosos, an Endemol Shine Boomdog production for Telemundo, a division of Banijay, is executive produced by Francisco “Cisco” Suarez, Executive Vice President of Reality Programming and Prime Time Specials for Telemundo, along with Pancho Calvo as executive producer and Pablo Alonso as showrunner.