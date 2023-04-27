Man arrested for killing and dismembering Uber Eats driver

Oscar Solis has been arrested for killing an Uber Eats driver.

The victim was delivering food to his house in Holiday, Florida.

He is allegedly an MS-13 gang member.

Uber Eats driver killed in Florida. A terrible crime, described by authorities as “demonic”, took place last week when Oscar Solis allegedly killed an Uber Eats driver in Florida in an apparent robbery, according to CNN and the AP.

Oscar Solis, Jr., 30, has been charged with murder and other crimes in the death and dismemberment of an Uber Eats driver who had delivered food to the man’s home in Holiday, Florida.

WHERE WERE THE VICTIM’S REMAINS FOUND?

Pasco County Police Chief Chris Nocco reported at a press conference that the remains were found inside garbage bags and an ice chest inside the residence, where a purchase receipt was also found with Solis’ name, according to a police affidavit. “This was a horrific crime of passion,” Nocco told reporters. “This was demonic. What he did was demonic.”

Solis faces charges of murder during a robbery, failure to register as a convicted felon and violating his probation, according to prison records. Solis was released from an Indiana jail last January after serving a four-year sentence for assault and burglary, Nocco said. He moved into a Florida home about three months ago.