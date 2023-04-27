Man arrested for killing and dismembering Uber Eats driver
Oscar Solis has been arrested for killing an Uber Eats driver. The victim was delivering food to his house in Holiday, Florida.
Uber Eats driver killed in Florida. A terrible crime, described by authorities as “demonic”, took place last week when Oscar Solis allegedly killed an Uber Eats driver in Florida in an apparent robbery, according to CNN and the AP.
Oscar Solis, Jr., 30, has been charged with murder and other crimes in the death and dismemberment of an Uber Eats driver who had delivered food to the man’s home in Holiday, Florida.
WHERE WERE THE VICTIM’S REMAINS FOUND?
Pasco County Police Chief Chris Nocco reported at a press conference that the remains were found inside garbage bags and an ice chest inside the residence, where a purchase receipt was also found with Solis’ name, according to a police affidavit. “This was a horrific crime of passion,” Nocco told reporters. “This was demonic. What he did was demonic.”
Solis faces charges of murder during a robbery, failure to register as a convicted felon and violating his probation, according to prison records. Solis was released from an Indiana jail last January after serving a four-year sentence for assault and burglary, Nocco said. He moved into a Florida home about three months ago.
WHO IS OSCAR SOLIS?
The case comes amid a series of attacks across the United States on people who went to the wrong address, including a couple in Davie, Florida, whose vehicle was shot at while making an Instacart delivery when they arrived at the wrong house. The couple wasn’t injured.
Solis’ mugshot shows that his face is covered in tattoos and Nocco noted that he affiliated with the MS-13 gang in Indiana. Solis, 6 feet 4 inches tall and 315 pounds, worked as a security guard at a strip club in Florida, according to the affidavit.
WHAT EVIDENCE DO THE POLICE HAVE?
Evidence collected in the case includes blood discovered in various places in the house and a key ring that belonged to the victim that was found on a dresser in Solís’ bedroom, on top of his wallet. Pasco County is just north of Tampa, Florida, on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.
The affidavit also notes that the victim’s vehicle was abandoned a short distance from the scene. Inside was a garbage bag containing bloody rags and towels, a Door Dash bag similar to the one the victim was carrying, and a time card with Solis’ name on it.
WHAT DID SECURITY CAMERAS SHOW?
Investigators also obtained footage from the home’s security cameras showing the victim delivering the food and later two Hispanic men carrying out heavy bags of trash. Authorities have yet to file charges against the other man, who worked as Solis’ driver.
The victim’s wife reported him missing after he failed to return home from making his Uber Eats deliveries. Uber told investigators that the last location the victim reported was at the Solis residence, so that led them to the address.