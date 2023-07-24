«Pasión que Mata» is an original audio production that delves into the most terrible crimes, exploring stories of jealousy, deceit, abandonment, and ambition that led its protagonists to madness. In one of the episodes, the shocking story of Óscar Leonard Pistorius is narrated – a world-renowned sports hero whose life was marked by personal triumph, love, and crime.

Óscar was born on November 22, 1986, in Johannesburg, South Africa, with a genetic malformation called fibular hemimelia, which prevented him from walking. Fortunately, his family had the resources to afford treatments and prosthetics that allowed him to walk from an early age. However, his life was not without difficulties, including economic problems, his parents’ divorce, and the insecurity of the neighborhood where he lived. Listen to the latest broadcast of «Pasión que Mata» by clicking here.

Despite the adversities, he became an outstanding athlete and an example of overcoming obstacles. He won Olympic medals and world titles, being admired worldwide. However, behind the public image of success and tenacity, a dark side of Óscar was hidden, characterized by violence, jealousy, and controlling behavior in his romantic relationships.

In 2012, he met Riva Steenkamp, a beautiful model and lawyer, with whom he established a romantic relationship. However, this relationship was not as idyllic as it seemed in the media. Text messages and testimonies from friends revealed a turbulent relationship, with Óscar displaying jealousy and aggressive attitudes towards Riva.