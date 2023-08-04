Summary of topics from La Huella OVNI Episode 14.

The origin of life comes from space: Panspermia Theory

Why haven’t we met other life forms outside of Earth?

In this special episode, the host, Jorge Luis, invited his friend Lady Huesos to discuss the UFO phenomenon.

They mention a new part of the program where followers can participate and ask questions or share their ideas.

Lady Huesos begins by talking about her interest in UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects).

The first theory of the program is:

Panspermia

Jorge Luis explains that panspermia is a scientific idea that suggests that perhaps life on Earth came from other planets or bodies in space.

The idea is that microorganisms, which are very small living beings, might have traveled through space and landed on Earth.

Svante Arrhenius was the one who popularized this theory.

This is one of the most popular theories of the origin of life.