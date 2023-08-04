The Origin of Life: Panspermia, Interstellar Travel, and Exoplanets
The origin of life dates back to billions of years ago. Various theories propose life on other planets, but why haven't we found it?
- Summary of topics from La Huella OVNI Episode 14.
- The origin of life comes from space: Panspermia Theory
- Why haven’t we met other life forms outside of Earth?
In this special episode, the host, Jorge Luis, invited his friend Lady Huesos to discuss the UFO phenomenon.
They mention a new part of the program where followers can participate and ask questions or share their ideas.
Lady Huesos begins by talking about her interest in UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects).
The first theory of the program is:
Panspermia
Jorge Luis explains that panspermia is a scientific idea that suggests that perhaps life on Earth came from other planets or bodies in space.
The idea is that microorganisms, which are very small living beings, might have traveled through space and landed on Earth.
Svante Arrhenius was the one who popularized this theory.
This is one of the most popular theories of the origin of life.
Exoplanets and exobiology in the origin of life
These are planets that orbit stars not in our solar system.
Before the 90s we didn’t know exoplanets existed, but with the help of telescopes and satellites we have found many of them.
Exobiology is the science that looks for Earth-like planets in size, distance to their star, and conditions for life.
They talk about the TESS space telescope, which has found exoplanets that might have good conditions for life.
TOI 487.01, and the Fermi Paradox
This one is the most Earth-like planet we’ve found so far.
It is almost identical to our planet physically, and it is a place where we might look for life forms.
Fermi Paradox is a problem that says we should have already found beings from other planets, but we haven’t.
And Great Filter idea suggests that there might be a huge obstacle that prevents civilizations from reaching the necessary technological level for interplanetary communication.
The difficulty of interstellar travel
How far away habitable exoplanets are?
They chat about how light travels at the maximum possible speed, but even at that speed, reaching very distant planets would take a long time.
Wrapping up discussing UFO phenomenon topics.
As expected, an episode that generates astonishing questions to think with an open mind.
