In the cold winter of the tree-lined streets of City Bell, a chilling case shook the neighbors. For hours, they heard the heartbreaking cries of a three-year-old boy named Christopher. Upon waking up, the little boy found his mother, Oriel, missing, filling him with fear and despair. His mother would never abandon him and leave him alone. Someone had taken her by force. Two days after her disappearance, on July 13, 1984, they found Oriel's mutilated body. She was lifeless, abandoned a few meters from the road, as if discarded like a dog. The perpetrators believed that no one would find her, but they were wrong. Her body had 37 stab wounds, most of them in the genital area, and she also had a gunshot wound to her face. The news of Oriel Briant's murder spread worldwide. Despite this, no one was imprisoned for her murder, and the case remains an unsolved mystery. Who was Oriel, and why was she killed? What lies behind this chilling story? In this episode of «Pasión que mata,» an original production by Hoy en Audio that analyzes the most terrible murders, the story of Oriel Briant, a beautiful English literature professor who was a victim of a brutal stabbing and rape, is narrated.

The suspect in Oriel Briant’s murder was her ex-husband Journalist Fabián Carvajal presents the story and delves into the various theories that emerged. One of them suggested that the crime was motivated by jealousy. The possibility that Oriel’s death was related to a ritual murder or part of a pornographic film was also raised, according to a complaint made by a German national living in Argentina. Federico Pipo, Oriel’s ex-husband, who had exhibited violent behavior towards her in the past, was suspected. His family was also linked to the crime. Pipo’s brother Esteban, his mother Angélica, and his cousin Ernesto Romano were considered possible suspects in the murder.

Existing case details The story reveals that Oriel was a 22-year-old woman, an advanced student of English language and literature, who was married to Federico Pipo, a student of Philosophy and Letters. However, the relationship began to deteriorate due to a lack of shared time and Pipo’s strange demands, such as forbidding Oriel from wearing jeans and insisting she dress in tunics. After facing instances of violence from her husband, Oriel decided to separate and start a new life. However, her ex-husband did not accept the breakup and tried to convince her to return. Oriel remained firm in her decision but feared for her safety.

The victim’s body The situation took a tragic turn when Oriel was brutally murdered. Although investigations were carried out, evidence was lost, and errors in the process led to a lack of concrete proof. Federico Pipo and his family were acquitted due to a lack of solid evidence. The case of Oriel Briant remained unresolved, and the murder went unpunished. Oriel’s children, Martina, Tomás, Julián, and Christopher, had to face the consequences of the tragedy. Martina managed to distance herself from the situation and rebuild her life with her aunt. Tomás followed her, but Julián and Christopher became exposed to drug addiction and got involved in minor crimes.

This case remains unsolved The story concludes with the sad reality that only the killer knows the truth about what happened to Oriel. The case has expired, and no one has been held accountable for her death. Oriel rests in an unmarked grave, forgotten and without flowers on her tomb. This episode of «Pasión que mata» highlights the importance of thorough and careful investigations in criminal cases. Mistakes and lack of evidence can result in perpetrators going unpunished, leaving victims and their loved ones without justice or solace.

Work to be done The case of Oriel Briant is a reminder of gender-based violence and femicides that still persist in society. It is necessary to continue working to prevent and combat these crimes, as well as to ensure effective and equitable justice for the victims and their families. «Pasión que mata» shows us how obsession and violence can be confused with love, becoming a destructive force that can lead to tragic outcomes.