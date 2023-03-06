Why do you need more sex?

This are some good ideas about this exercise

Don’t think that you have to have it

You have it right in front of you. The magic pill: It boosts your immune system, lowers blood pressure, eases pain and burns calories. Side effects are temporary breathlessness and lightheadedness, momentary rise in heart rate and flushed skin. Pregnancy, birth, your child’s needs as an infant and toddler, and just the chores of parenting often make having more sex fall to the bottom of your to-do list.

It takes effort to remember that sex is not something you should put off or treat as superfluous. In fact, frequency of intercourse has been found to be a significant predictor of longevity. It also actually improves cardiovascular health (researchers found sex twice or more a week reduced the risk of fatal heart attack by half for the men).

The body

Apart from the list of medical advantages, “being intimate” in couple has psychological ones. The rise in endorphins from the exercise, and release of oxytocin post-orgasm encourages a feeling of connectedness between you and your spouse. Simply put, good sex reminds you how much you like your partner.

After decades of sex research, the best advice is to schedule sex and motivate yourself to join in even if you initially aren’t into it. Once “starting” many women report thinking, “Hmm, this wasn’t such a bad idea after all.” Just the act of having sex rekindles the buzz of lust between you your partner.