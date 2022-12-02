Many politicians tend to lump Latinos together as a voting bloc. Nothing could be further from the truth. We are Independents, Democrats and Republicans. We care about a variety of issues, from women’s reproductive rights, the economy, crime, to holding strong to our right to vote Now the largest minority in the US, Latinos, can be seen and heard in every aspect of American culture. Georgia is a perfect example of how our community continues to grow and transform, influencing everything we touch. From the ever-present Puerto Rican community, to the Central American immigrant communities of Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Honduras, to the South American immigrant communities of Colombia, Peru, and the rapidly growing Venezuelan community fleeing a socialist regime that has destroyed so much of what they appreciate in their beautiful country. And, of course, the Mexican immigrant community, the largest Latino bloc in Georgia, with now second and third generation Mexican Americans making their voices heard in Georgia, being … proud Georgians! It is an exciting time to be a Latino in Georgia, with the future of our diverse community shining as bright as can be. It is with this sense of Latino optimism and purpose that we endorse Reverend Warnock for Senator in this important runoff.

Compassion, character and commitment to Latinos Reverend Warnock has shown much compassion for the Latino community during his time in the US Senate. He maintains a strong presence through direct engagement, speaking directly to Latino employers, workers, and families on the issues that matter most to us. Warnock secured an unprecedented $500,000 grant to support Ser Familia, the charity run by the impressive Belissa Urbana that has helped Latino families with everything from educational resources to mental health counseling. Warnock has received an enthusiastic endorsement from CASA in Action, the foremost Latino and immigrant organization in the mid-Atlantic region. And, as the Reverend of one of the most storied churches in Georgia, his character is one built on faith in God and the good of people. By contrast, Herschel Walker has no concrete plan to support the Latino community. He has provided scant details of his thoughts on our Latino community and has chosen not to engage with us.

Reverend Warnock is good for Latino-owned businesses The difference between the two candidates could not be clearer. Reverend Warnock is pro-Latino business and seeks to build on his record. Warnock facilitated nearly $300,000 in funding from the United States Congress to promote programs to support small businesses and Latino entrepreneurs through the incredible Georgia Chamber of Commerce. He also met directly with Latino business owners and toured our businesses to discuss what recovery from the pandemic has been like from our perspective, something rarely done by any politician in Georgia. Walker, in turn, was reported to have mocked businesses for taking PPP loans, despite taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in PPP loans himself. According to 11 Alive, Walker also sat on the board of a company that took “more than $9.7 million while, at the same time, laying off 90% of its hotel staff.” We know who works in hotels, Latinos.

Reverend Warnock will improve access to affordable healthcare for all Latinos in Georgia Warnock aims to reduce prescription drug costs for seniors on Medicare and cap the cost of insulin at $35 per month for Georgians on Medicare. He is also fighting to cap the cost of insulin for all Georgians, a particular concern for our Latino community, which suffers from disproportionately high rates of diabetes. Meanwhile, Herschel Walker has offered no solutions and even said he opposed legislation that lowered health care costs. Reverend Warnock has continued to fight to close the Medicaid coverage cap to ensure Hispanic Georgians have access to quality health care. He also continues leading the fight to expand Medicaid, a measure that would provide access to affordable health care for 640,000 Georgians while creating 60,000 jobs. On the other hand, Herschel Walker opposes Medicaid expansion.

The Latino community will benefit from Reverend Warnock’s push to create jobs in Georgia Reverend Warnock has successfully fought to to protect and to create jobs throughout Georgia. After a year-long push led by Warnock, the jobs and competition bill was signed into law. The bipartisan legislation will boost manufacturing jobs, strengthen the supply chain, and reduce our reliance on foreign nations like China. This law will help to protect about 2,700 jobs at Kia Georgia. Many of those jobs are held by Latinos. Reverend Warnock has led the fight in the Senate to provide relief at the pump for Georgians by suspending the federal gas tax, and Warnock successfully pushed President Biden to endorse his Gas Tax Relief Act. Meanwhile, when it comes to jobs, Walker’s own track record in business reveals a pattern of proven lies and alleged scams to enrich himself at the expense of veterans and seniors.

Latinos have a clear choice on December 6 On December 6, Latino voters will have a clear choice between the Reverend Raphael Warnock — who has been fighting in the US Senate to cut costs, protect and grow good-paying jobs, and stand up for the rights of immigrants — and Herschel Walker, whose pattern of lies, disturbing behavior and confusing positions prove that he is not ready to represent Georgia’s Latino community in the US Senate. Vote for Reverend Raphael Warnock for US Senate on December 6 Filed Under: Latinos Should Vote for Reverend Warnock