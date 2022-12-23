How ‘Operación Triunfo’ mourned Laura Jordan’s death (VIDEO)

Laura Jordan was a voice coach and singer.

She will be remembered for her work on Operación Triunfo.

How the show paid tribute to Laura Jordan.

A couple of days ago the tragic death of an important member of the music world in Spain was announced. Now her colleagues remember her for her unquestionable talent and charisma. Find out how Operación Triunfo mourned Laura Jordan’s death.

After the news was released, Telecinco, the network that broadcast the singing reality show where Laura Jordan participated as a voice coach, made a small tribute with an emotional video shared on social media.

In the video Laura is in the recording studio preparing her students to give their best on the show. In addition to guiding them with her talent, you can appreciate how personal she was with them.

Telencinco wrote in its post: “The ‘Operación Triunfo’ family has lost one of its members. This Monday, Laura Jordan, who was a voice teacher in the first season of the talent show that aired on Telecinco, has passed away. We remember the best moments of her as a coach.”