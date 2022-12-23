How ‘Operación Triunfo’ mourned Laura Jordan’s death (VIDEO)
Laura Jordan was a voice coach and singer. She will be remembered for her work on Operación Triunfo. How the show paid tribute to Laura Jordan.
A couple of days ago the tragic death of an important member of the music world in Spain was announced. Now her colleagues remember her for her unquestionable talent and charisma. Find out how Operación Triunfo mourned Laura Jordan’s death.
After the news was released, Telecinco, the network that broadcast the singing reality show where Laura Jordan participated as a voice coach, made a small tribute with an emotional video shared on social media.
How Operación Triunfo mourned Laura Jordan’s death
In the video Laura is in the recording studio preparing her students to give their best on the show. In addition to guiding them with her talent, you can appreciate how personal she was with them.
Telencinco wrote in its post: “The ‘Operación Triunfo’ family has lost one of its members. This Monday, Laura Jordan, who was a voice teacher in the first season of the talent show that aired on Telecinco, has passed away. We remember the best moments of her as a coach.”
Fans sent their condolences
Quickly, and with nostalgia, many social media users wrote: “What a pity, my condolences to the family.” “My deepest condolences to the family and friends RIP.” “Rest in peace queen,” to highlight a few.
So far, the post has more than 400 likes, 60 comments and at least 46,000 views from followers and fans who now fondly remember the important performer and coach of great talents in Spain.
Laura Jordan: Teacher, artist and friend
According to 20 Minutos, Laura Jordan was known for being a voice coach on a historic season, the first on Telecinco. She worked with coaches such as Àngel Llàcer, Manu Guix or Edith Salazar, as well as Kike Santander, director of the Academy.
The singer was key to the performances because she helped the participants improve their vocal abilities and position their bodies when singing, as well how to move on stage.
She was more than a coach
Laura showed that she was more than a coach to the contestants, because she laughed, had fun and even supported them in bad times. However, she never crossed the line between student and teacher, as she was highly respected by everyone.
Members of Operación Triunfo sent condolences on Twitter: “The Operación Triunfo family regrets the departure of Laura Jordan, OT 2005 voice teacher who has left us too soon. The warmest and most affectionate hug for her family and friends. RIP,” they concluded. Click here to see how Operación Triunfo mourned Laura Jordan’s death.