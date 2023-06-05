Popular OnlyFans model Judy Fitzgerald dies at 32 (PHOTOS)

Popular OnlyFans model Judy Fitzgerald dies.

Her cause of death is unknown.

There has been much speculation about how the former Miss Bikini Ireland died.

Judy Fitzgerald dies: A 32-year-old Irish model, who was quite successful on OnlyFans, has died unexpectedly, shocking her thousands of followers.

Judy Fitzgerald was also a nutritionist, fitness coach, midwife and athlete. Her death at such a young age was completely unexpected.

Judy Fitzgerald dies suddenly

On May 30, Judy Fitzgerald, a gorgeous OnlyFans model, athlete , nurse and nutritionist died suddenly. According to Excelsior, Judy was crowned Miss Ireland in 2014.

Later, Judy decided to dedicate herself one hundred percent to social media and she has more than 100,ooo followers on Instagram. She also continued modeling and bodybuilding to maintain her spectacular figure.