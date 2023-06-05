Popular OnlyFans model Judy Fitzgerald dies at 32 (PHOTOS)
- Popular OnlyFans model Judy Fitzgerald dies.
- Her cause of death is unknown.
- There has been much speculation about how the former Miss Bikini Ireland died.
Judy Fitzgerald dies: A 32-year-old Irish model, who was quite successful on OnlyFans, has died unexpectedly, shocking her thousands of followers.
Judy Fitzgerald was also a nutritionist, fitness coach, midwife and athlete. Her death at such a young age was completely unexpected.
Judy Fitzgerald dies suddenly
On May 30, Judy Fitzgerald, a gorgeous OnlyFans model, athlete , nurse and nutritionist died suddenly. According to Excelsior, Judy was crowned Miss Ireland in 2014.
Later, Judy decided to dedicate herself one hundred percent to social media and she has more than 100,ooo followers on Instagram. She also continued modeling and bodybuilding to maintain her spectacular figure.
More details about Judy Fitzgerald’s life
From what we can see on social media, Judy was dedicated to exercise and encouraging her followers to workout and eat well. Excelsior reported that she studied at University College Cork and obtained a postgraduate degree in midwifery from the University of Limerick.
So far, her cause of death has not been revealed, however there have been some unsubstantiated rumors that it was suicide.
Fans share their condolences
The Irish model»s family shared the sad news on social media and there posts have received hundreds of comments.
«I had the opportunity to work with Judy Fitzgerald in 2017 on a film project. Although our meeting was short and brief, I have to say that she was so lovely and friendly and a joy to work with. May she rest in peace.» «It is still hard to believe. Judy was a ring card girl at many professional boxing shows in Ireland. She was such a warm, kind and fun person. Heartbroken for her family and friends of hers.»