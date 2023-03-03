OnlyFans model Daniella Chávez hints that Messi cheated on his wife

OnlyFans model Daniella Chávez hints Messi cheated.

She says Messi was unfaithful to Antonela for years.

The model says he dated other women.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Rocuzzo are one of the most admired and well-known couples in the world of football, and sports in general. Now their sweet love story, which began when they met in 1996, could be hitting a snag.

OnlyFans model Daniella Chávez dropped some hints on Twitter that Messi has cheated. She tweeted that a “very famous 10 from Argentina” dated various women on more than one occasion — a clear reference to Messi’s number.

Messi and Antonela’s love story

According to La República, Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo met in 1996 in Rosario, Argentina. At that time the PSG striker and the Argentine model were nine and eight years old, respectively.

They both spent summer holidays at the house of Lucas Scaglia, an acquaintance of Messi. The footballer fell in love at first sight. “Who is she?” Lionel asked Scaglia when he saw her. “Antonella, my cousin,” he said, according to La Nación.