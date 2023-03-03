OnlyFans model Daniella Chávez hints that Messi cheated on his wife
Lionel Messi and Antonela Rocuzzo are one of the most admired and well-known couples in the world of football, and sports in general. Now their sweet love story, which began when they met in 1996, could be hitting a snag.
OnlyFans model Daniella Chávez dropped some hints on Twitter that Messi has cheated. She tweeted that a “very famous 10 from Argentina” dated various women on more than one occasion — a clear reference to Messi’s number.
Messi and Antonela’s love story
According to La República, Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo met in 1996 in Rosario, Argentina. At that time the PSG striker and the Argentine model were nine and eight years old, respectively.
They both spent summer holidays at the house of Lucas Scaglia, an acquaintance of Messi. The footballer fell in love at first sight. “Who is she?” Lionel asked Scaglia when he saw her. “Antonella, my cousin,” he said, according to La Nación.
The love of his life
For several years, Leo and Antonela kept in touch and began an innocent friendship, although Messi acknowledged that by then he was already sending her love letters. He was experiencing his first and only love.
Antonela and Messi’s relationship was hindered by distance. When Leo was signed by FC Barcelona, he went to live in Spain and they saw each other when the footballer could travel to his hometown, Rosario, Argentina.
Daniella Chávez hints that Messi is unfaithful
Daniella Chávez is an OnlyFans model who recently claimed to have had sex with Cristiano Ronaldo. Now it seems that she was also involved with Messi. The beautiful love story of the Argentine and his beloved Antonela seems to be hitting a rough patch.
OnlyFans model Daniella Chávez hinted on Twitter that a “very famous 10 from Argentina” dated various women on more than one occasion. The number is a clear reference Lionel Messi.
Messi couldn’t be a cheater!
Someone commented that they thought it was unlikely Messi cheated since he seems like a devoted father. The Chilean model simply responded, “mmmmmm,” according to Fox Sports.
Daniella has since deleted the tweet. Social media users did not miss the new rumor started by the OnlyFans model and most insist it can’t be true and that they’re sure he’s faithful to Antonela.