One person dead, four injured in restaurant shooting in Kentucky

United States authorities confirmed a tragedy in Louisville, Kentucky late Saturday night. One person was killed and four injured in a restaurant shooting.

According to The Associated Press, one person was killed and four were injured in a shooting that started as an argument inside a restaurant Louisville, Kentucky, authorities said Sunday. Officers went to the establishment at 11 pm on Saturday, Louisville Metropolitan Police spokeswoman, Alicia Smiley stated.

Two men and two women were taken to the hospital Smiley said. One of the men was in critical condition and the others were in stable condition, she added. Another individual was found wounded a short distance away and was also taken to hospital, where he died. He was identified as Demontae Jakwan Tyreek Marshall, 22.

So far no one has been arrested and police are investigating. Apparently the shooting was sparked by a dispute that started at the business and continued on the street, Smiley said, without specifying what type of business it was. The address provided by the coroner’s office is that of a pizza and pasta restaurant.