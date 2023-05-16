One person dead, four injured in restaurant shooting in Kentucky
One person was killed in a shooting at a Kentucky restaurant. Four were injured in downtown Louisville. A fight started inside the restaurant.
United States authorities confirmed a tragedy in Louisville, Kentucky late Saturday night. One person was killed and four injured in a restaurant shooting.
According to The Associated Press, one person was killed and four were injured in a shooting that started as an argument inside a restaurant Louisville, Kentucky, authorities said Sunday. Officers went to the establishment at 11 pm on Saturday, Louisville Metropolitan Police spokeswoman, Alicia Smiley stated.
Two men and two women were taken to the hospital Smiley said. One of the men was in critical condition and the others were in stable condition, she added. Another individual was found wounded a short distance away and was also taken to hospital, where he died. He was identified as Demontae Jakwan Tyreek Marshall, 22.
So far no one has been arrested and police are investigating. Apparently the shooting was sparked by a dispute that started at the business and continued on the street, Smiley said, without specifying what type of business it was. The address provided by the coroner’s office is that of a pizza and pasta restaurant.
Authorities ask for help in locating the shooter
As of this writing, the ages of the other victims have not been revealed. Authorities also noted that one of the male victims is seriously injured and that the other victims are stable.
The Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call the anonymous crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal, according to WHAS11.
Gun violence in the US
Every year hundreds of people lose their lives to gun violence in the United States and Kentucky is no exception. In recent years, the state has been the site of several mass shootings, leading to intense debate over gun control and safety.
The problem of gun violence in the United States is complex and multifaceted. The reasons behind the shootings are diverse, but one of the main causes is the easy access to weapons. In Kentucky, it is legal to carry a gun without a permit.
In Kentucky it is legal to carry a concealed weapon
This means that anyone over the age of 21 with no criminal record can purchase a handgun, rifle or shotgun without a permit. However, easy access to guns is not the only cause of shootings in Kentucky. Mental health is also an important factor.
Many of the perpetrators of shootings often have undiagnosed or untreated mental health issues, which leads them to commit violent acts. Lack of access to medical care and the stigma surrounding mental illness are two of the main barriers that hinder the treatment of these illnesses.