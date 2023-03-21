One dead, two buried alive after avalanche in Colorado

An avalanche rocked a Colorado ski resort.

One skier was killed and two others escaped.

The avalanche occurred in Aspen Highlands, Colorado.

A tragedy occurred in Aspen Highlands, Colorado, where three skiers were caught in a powerful avalanche. One skier was killed and two others who were with him managed to escape.

The victim of the deadly avalanche died a day after another body was discovered as a result of the same avalanche that occurred in Aspen Highlands, Colorado. Authorities have already identified the victims.

One dead, two escaped after an avalanche in Colorado

A skier died in an avalanche Sunday near a Colorado ski resort, just a day after authorities recovered the body of another avalanche victim, authorities said.

Three skiers were trapped in Sunday’s large avalanche in the Maroon Bowl area outside the Aspen Highlands resort near Aspen, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said.