The video games that will in be the Olympic Esports Series 2023

The games that will be included in the Olympic Esports Series 2023 have been announced.

Professional and amateur players from all over the world will participate.

The International Olympic Committee released all the details.

The video games that will be part of the Olympic Esports Series 2023 have been announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Professional and amateur players from all over the world will participate. All will have the same opportunity to qualify but only some disciplines are included in the competition, according to Animal Politico.

This is one of the most anticipated events for gamers, since people from all over the world will be able to play remotely. However not all the traditional Olympic sports will be represented and some people aren’t very happy.

WHAT GAMES WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE OLYMPIC ESPORTS SERIES 2023?

The International Olympic Committee forgot to include some of the most popular Esports titles, instead including things like chess, archery and cycling, among others. The following categories are endorsed by international federations: Archery: Tic Tac Bow; Baseball: WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros; Chess: Chess.com; Cycling: Zwift; Dance: JustDance; Motorsport: Gran Turismo; Sailing: Virtual Regatta; Taekwondo: Virtual Taekwondo; Tennis: Tennis Clash.

It should be noted that the first round, which is the qualifier, will take place virtually in April virtually and gamers from all over the world will be able to sign up to compete for the finals. The finals will take place in person, from June 22 to 25, in Singapore in the Suntec Center arena, where all events will be broadcast live.