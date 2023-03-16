The video games that will in be the Olympic Esports Series 2023
The games that will be included in the Olympic Esports Series 2023 have been announced. Players from all over the world will participate.
The video games that will be part of the Olympic Esports Series 2023 have been announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Professional and amateur players from all over the world will participate. All will have the same opportunity to qualify but only some disciplines are included in the competition, according to Animal Politico.
This is one of the most anticipated events for gamers, since people from all over the world will be able to play remotely. However not all the traditional Olympic sports will be represented and some people aren’t very happy.
WHAT GAMES WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE OLYMPIC ESPORTS SERIES 2023?
The International Olympic Committee forgot to include some of the most popular Esports titles, instead including things like chess, archery and cycling, among others. The following categories are endorsed by international federations: Archery: Tic Tac Bow; Baseball: WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros; Chess: Chess.com; Cycling: Zwift; Dance: JustDance; Motorsport: Gran Turismo; Sailing: Virtual Regatta; Taekwondo: Virtual Taekwondo; Tennis: Tennis Clash.
It should be noted that the first round, which is the qualifier, will take place virtually in April virtually and gamers from all over the world will be able to sign up to compete for the finals. The finals will take place in person, from June 22 to 25, in Singapore in the Suntec Center arena, where all events will be broadcast live.
THIS IS THE SECOND ESPORTS SERIES
This will be the second Olympic Esports Series after the first competition in 2021 where 250,000 players from all over the world competed virtually. In a few more days the IOC will announce the requirements to register for the qualifying rounds.
Since the first Olympics Esports Series, the most intense criticism has been the omission of more popular video games such as League of Legends, Dota 2, Valorant, Rocket League and CS:GO. It should be noted that the essence of the Olympic Games. lies in the competitive spirit and the promulgation of values.
WHY WEREN’T THESE GAMES INCLUDED?
The explanation given for omitting these video games is the ones that include violence, specifically killing enemies, to win do not fall within their parameters and have always been excluded. The Olympic Esports Series 2023 broadcast will be broadcast live to the entire world on the virtual platforms of the Olympic Games.
As a novelty Pokémon Sleep will be released in mid-2023 for iOS and Android devices. There is great expectation for this virtual competition all around the world.