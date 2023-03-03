Olympic athlete Josep Molins dies (PHOTOS)
Olympic athlete Josep Molins dies. His death was announced on Thursday. The celebrated track star died at the age of 90.
Molins participated in the Olympic Games in Rome in 1960 and became a benchmark for Catalan athletics. He was an Olympic athlete as well as having been a three-time Spanish champion. On top of that, he coached a world champion.
Molins participated in the Olympic Games in Rome in 1960 and became a benchmark for Catalan athletics. He was an Olympic athlete as well as having been a three-time Spanish champion. On top of that, he coached a world champion.
On the morning of Thursday, March 2, the Joventut Atlètica Sabadell club shared a short statement on Instagram confirming the death of Josep Molins. Molins was president of the Catalan club which said goodbye to him.
“Soul of our club during the last decades, as an athlete, coach and president and one of the most important personalities of Catalan and state athletics, we will always keep him in mind and we will work to continue and preserve the legacy that we receive from the city and from athletics,” read part of the statement.
Who was Josep Molins?
Josep Molins Montes, better known simply as Josep Molins, was a celebrated athlete. Born on February 17, 1933, Molins would later become an Olympian.
He participated in the Olympic Games in Rome in 1960 and in Spain he was champion three times running the 5,000 and 10,000 meters. Later he went on to become a coach and president of the Catalan club Joventut Atlètica Sabadell.
Molins coached a world champion
Josep Molins coached Carmen Valero, who was the cross country world champion in 1976 and 1977. The Spanish Athletics Federation tweeted: “RIP Josep Molins, transcendental in the history of our athletics as an athlete, coach and manager.” Others joined in the condolences.
“RIP He has been a benchmark, always on his tracks controlling everything until the last moment, I loved seeing him there, he will always be in our memories. A huge hug to family and friends.” “Athletics competitions will no longer be the same without him on the slopes.” “A great loss. A REFERENCE. We will never forget him.”