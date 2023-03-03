Olympic athlete Josep Molins dies.

His death was announced on Thursday.

The celebrated track star died at the age of 90.

The world of sports is mourning after the death of the Olympic athlete Josep Molins was announced on Wednesday. At the age of 90, the celebrated runner passed away, according to an Instagram post by Joventut Atlètica Sabadell club.

Molins participated in the Olympic Games in Rome in 1960 and became a benchmark for Catalan athletics. He was an Olympic athlete as well as having been a three-time Spanish champion. On top of that, he coached a world champion.

On the morning of Thursday, March 2, the Joventut Atlètica Sabadell club shared a short statement on Instagram confirming the death of Josep Molins. Molins was president of the Catalan club which said goodbye to him.

“Soul of our club during the last decades, as an athlete, coach and president and one of the most important personalities of Catalan and state athletics, we will always keep him in mind and we will work to continue and preserve the legacy that we receive from the city and from athletics,” read part of the statement.