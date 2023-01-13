How did Olivia Newton-John die?
How did Olivia Newton-John die? She battled breast cancer for years. She was known for playing Sandy in the hit movie Grease.
After Olivia Newton-John passed away in 2022, this is what we know about her death. A documentary of the beloved singer’s life is in the works, sparking renewed questions about her passing, according to CNN, Publimetro and Spoiler Time.
The actress and singer died at the age of 73 and was recognized for appearing in the hit movie Grease, a huge success in the 70s, which endeared her to a generation. Her death was a shock to her fans.
OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN’S HUSBAND REVEALS HER CAUSE OF DEATH
In 2018, the popular actress revealed her breast cancer had returned and spread to her spine. She was first diagnosed in 1992 but went into remission for 20 years. The cancer returned in 2013 and then again, in 2018.
After her death, her husband stated: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”
HOW DID OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN DIE?
Before passing away, the beloved actress said about her situation: “I consider myself very lucky to have gone through this situation three times and still be here, we all know that we will die one day, but we don’t know when,” she said, while continuing to fight the terrible disease.
"For me, psychologically speaking, it is better not to have any idea about the time that I have left or expectations of any kind," she said of receiving a terminal diagnosis.
A TERRIBLE SADNESS
So far nothing has been known about Olivia Newton-John’s autopsy. The family is focused on her upcoming documentary. The film will explore the many facets of this legendary artist.
It is expected that the tributes to the artist will be carried out through an agenda that doesn't get in the way of other family activities. For now her mark will be indelible in world cinema and in the history of the best films and the most watched.