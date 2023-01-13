How did Olivia Newton-John die?

She battled breast cancer for years.

She was known for playing Sandy in Grease.

After Olivia Newton-John passed away in 2022, this is what we know about her death. A documentary of the beloved singer’s life is in the works, sparking renewed questions about her passing, according to CNN, Publimetro and Spoiler Time.

The actress and singer died at the age of 73 and was recognized for appearing in the hit movie Grease, a huge success in the 70s, which endeared her to a generation. Her death was a shock to her fans.

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN’S HUSBAND REVEALS HER CAUSE OF DEATH

In 2018, the popular actress revealed her breast cancer had returned and spread to her spine. She was first diagnosed in 1992 but went into remission for 20 years. The cancer returned in 2013 and then again, in 2018.

After her death, her husband stated: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”