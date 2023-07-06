Has she already forgotten him? Octavio Ocaña’s girlfriend poses in lingerie

Octavio Ocaña’s girlfriend surprises her fans.

Has she already forgotten him?

Nerea González poses in sexy lingerie on Instagram.

Nerea González, the girlfriend of the late Mexican actor Octavio Ocaña, has gained attention on social media for her vocal calls for justice in the actor’s case. However, her actions have been met with criticism and scrutiny from the online community.

Nerea recently shared a photo of herself wearing sexy lingerie, sparking further discussion among her followers. Many pointed out this apparent contradiction, suggesting that she may have shifted her focus away from seeking justice for Octavio Ocaña.

Nerea González wants justice for Octavio Ocaña

In a shocking turn of events, Leopoldo ‘N’, a municipal police officer of Cuautitlán Izcalli, was arrested last December for his alleged involvement in the murder of young actor Octavio Ocaña, which occurred in October 2021. This news sent shockwaves throughout Mexico.

Furthermore, there is currently an active arrest warrant for another police officer who has evaded authorities. In response to these developments, Nerea González, the girlfriend of the late actor, took to social media to demand justice for Octavio Ocaña. She expressed her concerns that Leopoldo ‘N’ might seek refuge and potentially be granted bail.