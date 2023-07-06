Has she already forgotten him? Octavio Ocaña’s girlfriend poses in lingerie
Octavio Ocaña's girlfriend surprises her fans. Has she already forgotten him? Nerea González poses in sexy lingerie on Instagram.
Nerea González, the girlfriend of the late Mexican actor Octavio Ocaña, has gained attention on social media for her vocal calls for justice in the actor’s case. However, her actions have been met with criticism and scrutiny from the online community.
Nerea recently shared a photo of herself wearing sexy lingerie, sparking further discussion among her followers. Many pointed out this apparent contradiction, suggesting that she may have shifted her focus away from seeking justice for Octavio Ocaña.
Nerea González wants justice for Octavio Ocaña
In a shocking turn of events, Leopoldo ‘N’, a municipal police officer of Cuautitlán Izcalli, was arrested last December for his alleged involvement in the murder of young actor Octavio Ocaña, which occurred in October 2021. This news sent shockwaves throughout Mexico.
Furthermore, there is currently an active arrest warrant for another police officer who has evaded authorities. In response to these developments, Nerea González, the girlfriend of the late actor, took to social media to demand justice for Octavio Ocaña. She expressed her concerns that Leopoldo ‘N’ might seek refuge and potentially be granted bail.
Nerea celebrated the late actor’s birthday
On November 7, 2022, Octavio Ocaña, known for his role as «Benito Ríos» on the TV series Vecinos, would have celebrated his 24th birthday. This marks the second birthday that his fiancée, Nerea González, commemorated in his absence, as Octavio tragically passed away just nine days before his 23rd birthday.
In a heartfelt tribute, Nerea took to social media to express her love and wish Octavio a happy birthday: «Happy birthday, wherever you may be, I love you.» Accompanying her message was a touching video honoring his life, serving as a reminder of the profound impact he had on those around him.
Octavio Ocaña’s girlfriend Nerea poses in sexy lingerie
Nerea took to Instagram to share an empowering message, stating, «New things are coming; new me is coming.» The accompanying photo showcased her confidence as she posed in lingerie, revealing a tattoo near her ribcage, although the exact text was not clearly visible.
With a substantial following of over 700,000 on the platform, Nerea’s post garnered significant attention. Thousands of users reacted to the photo, and several hundred left comments praising her.
Followers applaud her «courage»
Her followers flooded the comments section with compliments and admiration: «Great body» «beautiful little thing» «I admire your beauty, body, eyes, lips, nose and the incredible mother that you are.» «What a beautiful girl.»
One follower from North Carolina said: «I don’t know but I admire you a lot! Greetings from North Carolina! You are my idol!!!!! The most beautiful Mexican.” “Finally a natural body without surgery, without photoshop filters.” “It’s unbelievable to see so many comments in bad taste and they all come from other women.”