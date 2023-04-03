Find out about five nuts that will improve your sex life.

They could have a positive impact on your health in more ways than one.

Learn about the five kinds of nuts that improve your sex life! To celebrate National Pecan Day (April 14), we are going to talk about the different nuts that can improve your sex life! This list does not include the typical cliché of “oysters and red wine” as an aphrodisiac, instead these will add a little natural oomph to your libido.

Pecans, for example, have long been recommended as a food that can increase a woman’s libido. Because they contain progesterone and fatty acids, in addition to other health benefits, they may increase sexual desire. As if that were not enough, they are full of protein and zinc that help balance hormones.

4. Almonds

Packed with Omega-3 fatty acids, almonds aren’t just good for your heart. The essential amino acid l-arginine helps to improve the performance of neurotransmitters in the brain. This means that when something is good, you feel it even better, more intensely… which means that you will want to do it again… do you understand where we’re going?

3. Nuts that improve your sex life: The pistachio

We know they are perfect and do wonders to lower cholesterol. In fact, a 2012 study showed that men who consumed a handful of pistachios every day for three weeks had better sexual performance than those who didn’t. The study was conducted in Turkey and measured participants’ sexual desire, level of pleasure, and satisfaction.