Residents are suffering in freezing temperatures.

The ongoing power outage is still affecting many North Carolina residents.

Evidence of sabotage was found in two electrical substations.

Winter weather has arrived in the United States, with temperatures below freezing in many places. In the midst of all this, a massive blackout engulfed an entire county in North Carolina, leaving residents unprotected from the cold.

Authorities have found that the massive power outage is due to deliberate sabotage and have begun investigations. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office has called the incident a “criminal act”.

A state of emergency

Moore County, North Carolina, has declared a state of emergency as power outages have continued. The Sheriff’s Office has said this is due to a “deliberate” attack last weekend in which gunfire damaged two substations.

This alleged attack left some 45,000 people without electricity. All this in the midst of freezing temperatures that have been recorded in recent days in this part of the country. FILED UNDER: North Carolina Power Outage