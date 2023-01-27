The nominees for the second eviction from ‘La Casa de los Famosos 3’ are announced
The second round of nominees for eviction are announced. There are several surprises on La Casa de los Famosos 3. Who will leave the popular reality show?
The second round of nominees for eviction from the most popular reality show in the United States, La Casa de los Famosos 3, have been announced. The list of nominees who are in danger of leaving the house surprises viewers.
One of the nominees who was on the tightrope last week is nominated again this week. Comments from the audience have started to surface asking to save their favorites from eviction.
After Jonathan Islas left the house on Monday night, a new eviction is at hand and, with it, the contestants have made their nominations. After deciding who they were going to vote for, the five nominees have been chosen.
Liliana Rodríguez, Raúl García, Pepe Gámez, Madison Anderson and José Rodríguez are the nominees for the second eviction from La Casa de los Famosos 3. For some of the contestants, it is not the first time they have seen themselves in this situation, however one came closer to elimination than the other.
José Rodríguez nominated for the second eviction
After being the first nominee in the first elimination round, the contestant from reality shows like Acapulco Shore has once again been voted to be one of the nominees. Last week, José did not make it to the final three on Monday night and was saved.
Although José Rodríguez did not make final nominations last week, his nomination this week makes one thing clear. His companions might not want him inside the house. Could he be saved again?
Liliana Rodríguez is also nominated again
Liliana was one of last week’s nominees just like José. However, unlike him, she walked a tightrope on Monday night. Rodríguez was the second saved from elimination, after Juan Rivera, which ended in the departure of Jonathan Islas.
The fact that Liliana is on the list of nominees makes the audience question whether she can continue on the show. After coming close to eviction last wee, it’s unclear whether the actress will get enough votes to stay. Will she be saved again or will she be the next to leave the house?
The audience is already asking for their favorites to be saved
Just moments after the nominees were shared with the public, people began asking for their favorites to be saved. Although something is clear, the audience wants José Rodríguez to go.
“LET’S SAVE EVERYONE EXCEPT JOSÉ.” “OUT JOSEEEE” “Goodbye José, for supporting the Rey. You’re leaving.” “Let Liliana stay, out Jose.” Some commented after José plotted with Rey Grupero,