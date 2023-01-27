The second round of nominees for eviction are announced.

There are several surprises on La Casa de los Famosos 3.

Who will leave the popular reality show?

The second round of nominees for eviction from the most popular reality show in the United States, La Casa de los Famosos 3, have been announced. The list of nominees who are in danger of leaving the house surprises viewers.

One of the nominees who was on the tightrope last week is nominated again this week. Comments from the audience have started to surface asking to save their favorites from eviction.

After Jonathan Islas left the house on Monday night, a new eviction is at hand and, with it, the contestants have made their nominations. After deciding who they were going to vote for, the five nominees have been chosen.

Liliana Rodríguez, Raúl García, Pepe Gámez, Madison Anderson and José Rodríguez are the nominees for the second eviction from La Casa de los Famosos 3. For some of the contestants, it is not the first time they have seen themselves in this situation, however one came closer to elimination than the other.