“So vulgar!” Nodal and his pregnant girlfriend Cazzu set social media ablaze
Christian Nodal and Cazzu shock everyone with a controversial video. People were horrified online. "So vulgar,"wrote internet users.
PEOPLE CAN’T STAND THEM ON SOCIAL MEDIA. Christian Nodal and Cazzu are back in the eye of the hurricane after posting a suggestive video on social media. Internet users were not happy with the singers, calling them vulgar in the comments.
The couple already sparked controversy after it was revealed that they are expecting a baby and some fans couldn’t help but compare Julieta Cazzuchelli with Nodal’s ex, Belinda. Weeks before announcing their baby news, the Argentine denied there was any friction between the two.
NODAL AND CAZZU ARE CRITICIZED ONLINE
A video of Christian Nodal and Julieta Cazzuchelli, better known as Cazzu, dirty dancing was shared on social media. In the clip, Cazzu is gyrating her hips as she sits on Nodal while singing Brinca, her collaboration with Young Miko.
“He wanted a movie, I gave it to him,” Cazzu wrote in the description of the video, setting social networks ablaze. The video shows the Argentine singer moving suggestively on top of Nodal. Although you can’t see his face, his hands gave him away.
“So vulgar”
Internet users did not hesitate to call them vulgar for sharing this type of material on social media and asked them not to do so anymore. Likewise, they stressed this should be kept private.
“Oh no! They’re already going mainstream, so cute that they looked without doing this. Don’t be vulgar.” “So vulgar.” “Those intimacies keep them to yourselves, but hey, what can we expect if it is Cazzu.”
Is Cazzu compared to Belinda?
Many people compared Cazzu to Belinda and pointed out that Cazzu is tasteless and they don’t understand how Mrs. Cristy, Nodal’s mother, loves her more. Likewise, they said that the video ruined the touching moment of learning about Juliet’s pregnancy.
“I liked her, but what a vulgar woman. I don’t know how Nodal’s mother hated Belinda so much and accepts this ordinary old woman well.” “Very vulgar and ordinary.” “Belinda would never,” some commented.
Still others defended Cazzu
And there was no shortage of those who defended Cazzu and Nodal, pointing out that the video is not vulgar but that all women dirty dance with their partners and there is nothing wrong with sharing it on social media. Likewise, they stressed that the Argentine singer should not be compared to Belinda.
“All women are prudish, as if they didn’t do the same with their husbands, ladies, don’t be clowns, it’s normal between couples, there is nothing wrong in the middle of the 20th century.” “And they continue with Belinda, really? Get over Belinda already, if they don’t name her they don’t sleep.”