Christian Nodal and Cazzu shock everyone with a controversial video.

People were horrified online.

“So vulgar,”wrote internet users.

PEOPLE CAN’T STAND THEM ON SOCIAL MEDIA. Christian Nodal and Cazzu are back in the eye of the hurricane after posting a suggestive video on social media. Internet users were not happy with the singers, calling them vulgar in the comments.

The couple already sparked controversy after it was revealed that they are expecting a baby and some fans couldn’t help but compare Julieta Cazzuchelli with Nodal’s ex, Belinda. Weeks before announcing their baby news, the Argentine denied there was any friction between the two.

NODAL AND CAZZU ARE CRITICIZED ONLINE

A video of Christian Nodal and Julieta Cazzuchelli, better known as Cazzu, dirty dancing was shared on social media. In the clip, Cazzu is gyrating her hips as she sits on Nodal while singing Brinca, her collaboration with Young Miko.

“He wanted a movie, I gave it to him,” Cazzu wrote in the description of the video, setting social networks ablaze. The video shows the Argentine singer moving suggestively on top of Nodal. Although you can’t see his face, his hands gave him away.