‘Noche de Bodas’ actor is killed by powerful waves on a Mexico beach (PHOTOS)
Two actors in Noche de Bodas were swept away by powerful waves in Mexico. One was killed and the other is missing.
- Two actors in Noche de Bodas were swept away by powerful waves in Mexico.
- One was killed and the other is missing.
- The production company reported the details.
There is an uproar in the world of Mexican cinema after news that an actor from the movie Noche de Bodas was killed. The tragedy was confirmed during production of the film directed by renowned actor and director Oswaldo Benavides in Mexico.
The production company for Noche de Bodas reported the terrible incident where actor Marco Antonio Curiel was killed. Another actor from the film is missing and 47-year-old actor Luis Manuel Gutiérrez Saldaña, was saved.
How the terrible accident happened
“Traziende Films and the producers of Noche de Bodas express, with deep pain, their sincerest condolences to the families and friends of our colleagues who yesterday suffered an unfortunate tragedy on the coast of Oaxaca,” the producer reported in a statement.
“Three of our colleagues, belonging to the cast of extras, decided to use their day off to visit a beach where, moments later, due to the strong waves in the area, it was impossible for them to get out of the sea by their own means,” the production company continued.
Another actor was saved from a terrible end
The producer went on to say that the powerful waves ended up “triggering the terrible incident where one of them lost his life; while another, at the moment, is missing.” The name of the missing actor was not immediately released.
Actor Luis Manuel Gutiérrez Saldaña was fortunately saved. The film company confirmed that he was “safe and sound” but that he was devastated by the tragic death and disappearance of his companions.
The search continues for the missing actor
“In these sad hours for all of us who are part of the Traziende Films family, we reiterate our solidarity with the families of our dear friends,” the company said in its statement that MundoNOW had access to and that was also shared on Instagram.
According to Televisa news, the Secretariat of the Navy of Mexico (SEMAR) and the State Coordination of Civil Protection of Oaxaca (CEPCO) are in charge of the search and rescue of the actor who has been reported missing by Traziende Films.
“We have and will continue to provide moral support”
“We have and will continue to provide moral support to them, as well as facilitating the procedures that this situation warrants. Traziende Films and its production team have been in contact with the authorities to collaborate in whatever is appropriate, and we thank them for their support and assistance,” concluded the producer.
The movie Noche de Bodas is being directed by Mexican actor Oswaldo Benavides, who rose to fame for his appearance in Mexican films. Perhaps one of Benavides’ most remembered roles is that of ‘Nandito’ in the Mexican telenovela María la del barrio.