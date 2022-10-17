Two actors in Noche de Bodas were swept away by powerful waves in Mexico.

One was killed and the other is missing.

The production company reported the details.

There is an uproar in the world of Mexican cinema after news that an actor from the movie Noche de Bodas was killed. The tragedy was confirmed during production of the film directed by renowned actor and director Oswaldo Benavides in Mexico.

The production company for Noche de Bodas reported the terrible incident where actor Marco Antonio Curiel was killed. Another actor from the film is missing and 47-year-old actor Luis Manuel Gutiérrez Saldaña, was saved.

How the terrible accident happened

“Traziende Films and the producers of Noche de Bodas express, with deep pain, their sincerest condolences to the families and friends of our colleagues who yesterday suffered an unfortunate tragedy on the coast of Oaxaca,” the producer reported in a statement.

“Three of our colleagues, belonging to the cast of extras, decided to use their day off to visit a beach where, moments later, due to the strong waves in the area, it was impossible for them to get out of the sea by their own means,” the production company continued.