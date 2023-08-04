Niurka blows up at LCDLFMX for not allowing her to visit Emilio Osorio
Niurka launches a controversial message after a peculiar request from LCDLFM about her son Emilio Osorio and reacts about Team Infierno.
- Niurka criticizes La Casa de los Famosos Mexico.
- She says the show is playing favorites.
- She not asked to visit Emilio Osorio.
Was she banned? Once again Niurka sparks controversy and sends a scathing message to LCDLFMX.
This time she was angry about a surprising request from La Casa de los Famosos Mexico production.
Niurka has been trending for criticizing Team Infierno.
Now the Cuban star has a good reason to be upset.
NIURKA IS ANGRY WITH LCDLFMX
The controversy continues on the set of La Casa de los Famosos Mexico and this time it involves actress and singer Niurka Marcos.
She was angry that the show asked her to write to her son Emilio Osorio rather than allowing her to visit.
According to Niurka, production contacted her through her manager requesting some letters.
She said she was told they should be written by her and Emilio’s brothers to be delivered next Friday.
NIURKA LASHES OUT AT LCDLFMX
This request infuriated the Cuban star because in previous episodes several houseguests received visits.
Poncho de Nigris was able to celebrate his son’s birthday in person and Sergio Mayer received a visit from his granddaughter.
In addition, Wendy Guevara was surprised at the house by the appearance of Marlon Colmenarez, her rumored boyfriend.
Finally, one the show’s finalists, Nicola Porcella, received a visit from his mother.
NIURKA WANTS TO VISIT EMILIO
That is why Niurka was annoyed by being asked for letters rather than being allowed to visit her son.
Nonetheless, the Cuban singer and actress hopes that her son Kiko will be able to enter the house and hug Emilio Osorio.
Niurka lashed out at LCDLFMX production on TikTok.
«They sent me this assistant through my manager so that I and my children can send letters of support to Emilio on Friday.»
NIURKA HOPES HER SON KIKO CAN ENTER THE HOUSE
«No, no, no, all the members of the Team Infierno have been able to see a special person.»
«Nicolita his mother, Ponchito his baby, Sergio his little granddaughter… Emilio at least should see his little brother Kiko.»
«He’s going to be very happy and he’s going to be very excited, I already told production,» said Niurka Marcos.
«He also has the right and I’m going to cheer for him,» added the vedette.
