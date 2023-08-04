Niurka blows up at LCDLFMX for not allowing her to visit Emilio Osorio

Niurka criticizes La Casa de los Famosos Mexico.

She says the show is playing favorites.

She not asked to visit Emilio Osorio.

Was she banned? Once again Niurka sparks controversy and sends a scathing message to LCDLFMX.

This time she was angry about a surprising request from La Casa de los Famosos Mexico production.

Niurka has been trending for criticizing Team Infierno.

Now the Cuban star has a good reason to be upset.

NIURKA IS ANGRY WITH LCDLFMX

The controversy continues on the set of La Casa de los Famosos Mexico and this time it involves actress and singer Niurka Marcos.

She was angry that the show asked her to write to her son Emilio Osorio rather than allowing her to visit.

According to Niurka, production contacted her through her manager requesting some letters.

She said she was told they should be written by her and Emilio’s brothers to be delivered next Friday.