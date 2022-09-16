Niurka and her daughter Romina in tiny bikinis at the beach (PHOTOS)
Niurka Marcos and her daughter appear in bikinis at the beach. Romina made an impact in a barely there swimsuit.
After leaving the famous Telemundo reality show, La Casa de los Famosos 2, Cuban Niurka Marcos has been in the eye of the hurricane due to her behavior after being expelled. It should be remembered that she didn’t leave the competition entirely happy, she even blamed the producers for her departure.
However, she found joy when actor Juan Vidal came into her life and she confirmed a new romance. After being heavily criticized, her daughter Romina always defended her and to this day they are still together as a couple.
Niurka and Romina set social media on fire with their bikinis
Now both mother and daughter set social media on fire because Romina Marcos shared a series of photos on Instagram where she’s enjoying a pleasant weekend with her mother at the beach. Both dazzled in tiny swimsuits that left little to the imagination.
It should be remembered that Niurka’s daughter was one of the few who defended the Cuban star’s partner, when the actress Cynthia Klitbo accused him of not returning money she had lent him. The young woman even said that Juan Vidal was not a freeloader.
They leave little to the imagination
Romina Marcos has proven to be a talented and beautiful young woman, who, like her mother, has managed to conquer her followers by showing off her incredible physique. Now she appears with Niurka in daring swimsuits that drove her fans crazy.
In the images you can see Romina and her mother enjoying an afternoon on a yacht at sea. Romina is wearing a tiny pink bikini that highlights her spectacular tan. Immediately, her followers showered her with compliments.
“It will take us a while to get over this weekend”
The post was accompanied by the phrase: “It will take us a while to get over this weekend.” In addition to showing off her beauty, she also shows her numerous tattoos and a scandalous neckline. Niurka was not far behind and also showed off her assets.
Niurka wears a green bikini, while they enjoy the sun and the ocean. In one of the photos, the two can be seen posing before a sunset, showing off their curves in their tiny bikinis.
“You don’t look like your mother’s daughter”
The post was full of compliments from her followers, who couldn’t believe how incredible Niurka and her daughter Romina look. There were those who mentioned that they are very similar both physically and in personality.
"It's good that they spend time with the family." "Pretty to infinity and beyond." "You are so pretty, you don't look like your mother's daughter." "You can see that they had an incredible time." "The two of you are beautiful, queens." "As pretty and humble as your mother," were some of the comments.