Niurka and her daughter Romina in tiny bikinis at the beach (PHOTOS)

Niurka Marcos and her daughter wear bikinis at the beach.

Romina made an impact in a tiny swimsuit.

“It will take us a while to get over this weekend.”

After leaving the famous Telemundo reality show, La Casa de los Famosos 2, Cuban Niurka Marcos has been in the eye of the hurricane due to her behavior after being expelled. It should be remembered that she didn’t leave the competition entirely happy, she even blamed the producers for her departure.

However, she found joy when actor Juan Vidal came into her life and she confirmed a new romance. After being heavily criticized, her daughter Romina always defended her and to this day they are still together as a couple.

Niurka and Romina set social media on fire with their bikinis

Now both mother and daughter set social media on fire because Romina Marcos shared a series of photos on Instagram where she’s enjoying a pleasant weekend with her mother at the beach. Both dazzled in tiny swimsuits that left little to the imagination.

It should be remembered that Niurka’s daughter was one of the few who defended the Cuban star’s partner, when the actress Cynthia Klitbo accused him of not returning money she had lent him. The young woman even said that Juan Vidal was not a freeloader.