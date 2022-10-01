Is life imitating art?

After starting their romance on La Casa de los Famosos 2′, Niurka and Juan Vidal are engaged.

They give details about the wedding. Two months after the end of La Casa de los Famosos 2, Niurka and Juan Vidal, who began a romance on Telemundo reality show, are engaged. They shared the unexpected news with the media as they showed a special bracelet and ring that will now unite them in their love. When the romance started on La Casa de los Famosos 2, it was like a game to provoke other contestants on the show such as Rafael Nieves, Julia Gama, Salvador Zerboni and Daniella Navarro. However, Niurka “got closer” to Juan Vidal as the days went by and what began as a pretense turned into a real romance outside of the show. Niurka and Juan Vidal are engaged Niurka had been warned about the scandal involving the money that Juan Vidal owed to Cynthia Klitbo, which apparently he’s finally paid, bu that didn’t matter to the Cuban who fell in love with the man from the Dominican Republic. She formally introduced him to her children and they now live together as a family. Now, in an interview with Venga la Alegría, they confirm that they are blissfully happy. “He gave me this bracelet and put on his ring, which is obviously a bracelet set and he did it in a beautiful ceremony in Machu Pichu,” Niurka began by showing the gift from her fiancé Juan Vidal.

Are they planning a traditional wedding In the interview Niurka gave more details about their wedding: “I think later (the ring), but I want it to be something more different… wear our engagement rings. I told him that one day and two days later he appeared with his gift and he left me like this… he won me over,” said the Cuban. Juan Vidal said that he wanted to do things differently but, without a doubt, it is a huge step to commit to rings. Niurka said that a traditional wedding is something she does not believe in: “I feel that it is something imposed, there are ways to commit to each other in a spiritual way that are more honest,” she explained.

Where will the couple get married? Niurka revealed where she would like her wedding to Juan Vidal to take place: “I would like it to be in one of those cenotes in Yucatan, because the cenote has, and all Mexicans know that it has, special energies,” said the Cuban beauty before the Azteca morning reporter asked a rather awkward question. Would you like to make a book of sexual positions? Juan Vidal, laughing, replied: “Hey, but look what ideas you bring to the table… it would not be a bad idea, something nice for couples.”While Niurka said: “We have a very pretty, very full sexuality, it would be good money….“

Do people support Niurka and Juan Vidal’s engagement? After what they experienced on La Casa de los Famosos 2′ people began to react to the news by commenting: ”Just as she did with Eduardo Antonio, Bobby Larios, then comes the “separation” show and to continue appearing on TV until another one appears. No one believes this strategy anymore.” “Nice vulgar couple.” “Now, lady, sit down.” “Oh, these 2 don’t know what to do to get a camera in front of them. How long is the SHOW going to last?” More people commented: “Ah hahahahaha please for how long is this circus going to last.” “The same circus as always.” “Juan Vidal is not Cuban, he is Dominican!” “Whoa !! Nope that does not work it’s a show to continue appearing.” “What a joke, now they did make me laugh.” “It’s not credible, after a while the same thing will happen as with the other couples and so over the years.” HERE IS THE VIDEO OF THE INTERVIEW WITH NIURKA AND JUAN VIDAL.