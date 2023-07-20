Niurka accuses La Casa de los Famosos Mexico of fraud.

ViX responds to her accusations.

Niurka lashes out at the show’s production Niurka is considered scandalous because she has no problem saying exactly how she feels. The gorgeous actress is supporting her son Emilio Osorio more than ever during his time on La Casa de los Famosos México where he’s become a fan favorite. Emilio is part of Team Infierno and has become one of the most beloved houseguest in Mexico and Latin American because of his charisma and directness. On the other hand, Niurka has been attentive to any movement inside the house, and is quick to speak out.

Niurka accuses La Casa de los Famosos México of fraud Niurka has repeatedly accused La Casa de los Famosos of fraud. Most recently because she said bringing Poncho de Nigris’s son to the show was a «smoke screen» and everyone forgot one important detail. «And this obvious fraud, they try to erase it, listen to me Mexico, please, with an extraordinarily emotional moment, which involves an innocent baby and his father full of feelings and love for his baby, as well as a smokescreen to that everyone forgets that they just put the r ***,» the actress said online, according to Medio Tiempo.

The star asks her followers to cancel their ViX subscriptions Niurka recently asked her followers to cancel their ViX subscriptions because she says production is protecting Barby Juárez and Jorge Losa, the latter being the most notable due to the countless times he has won head of household. She made this request on Instagram and ViX subsequently released a statement refuting her accusations.

ViX responds to the «false» information that has been spreading ViX released the following statement on Facebook after the wave of complaints they have been receiving: “We have been alerted about the circulation of a social media post that shows an image of Mariana as leader of #LaCasaDeLosFamososMx during this week.» “We want to make it clear that this post is completely false and has not been generated or authorized by our official ViX account. We thank all those who have notified us about this false post and ask you to help us spread this statement to prevent the spread of misinformation.»