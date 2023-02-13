Nicole Chávez speaks exclusively to MundoNow.

She speaks for the first time about Puma’s daughter, Liliana Rodríguez.

Nicky apologizes for her controversial comments on La Casa de los Famosos. Nicole Chávez, daughter of boxing champion Julio César, was criticized during her time on the third season of La Casa de los Famosos after having a “bad attitude” on the reality show. Personalities like Laura Bozzo and Liliana Rodríguez attacked her. Now, Nicole Chávez talks about her experience inside the most famous house on Hispanic television exclusively with MundoNow. She also makes a surprising remark about Liliana Rodríguez after talking about her relationship with her family. Nicole Chávez speaks exclusively to MundoNow about La Casa de los Famosos For context, let’s remember that during her time on La Casa de los Famosos Nicky made a comment that she did not need money or to work, that there were other people who needed it more. This made fans angry. Julio César Chávez’s daughter speaks frankly with MundoNow, saying she regrets making those comments. She also lashes out at Liliana Rodríguez, saying that she has not made her family look as bad as José Luis Rodríguez’s daughter did.

Nicky Chávez talks about her controversial comments Nicky began by addressing criticism over her comments about money: “It has never been difficult for me to apologize, in my daily life I am a person who knows how to say sorry when necessary, but I can’t let them continue attacking me and they just want me to apologize because the reality is that a lot of the comments I made have been misinterpreted.” “I simply asked for the apologies that I owed and that I had to make inside the house. I asked Paty Navidad… I was so sincere and said that $200,000 was not enough to change who I was, that I did not need to work because it is also a true. I know that maybe it’s hard to understand, maybe some people are annoyed that I say it, “said Nicky Chávez.

Nicky Chávez apologizes for her controversial comments Without hesitation, she apologized for her comments on La Casa de Los Famosos: “For my people from MundoNow I would like to apologize if I offended someone with what I said inside. Inside, feelings go up and then go down and you regret it at the moment, I’m not a bad person and I hope they can find something in me that they identify with, either for better or for worse to also work on it.” As if that were not enough, Julio César Chávez’s daughter touched on the controversial subject of Liliana Rodríguez. “She was a person inside the house that everyone was waiting to explode because everyone said that she has a very volatile temper, something that was not seen in there. The things I didn’t like about her, I told to her.”

Nicole Chávez talks about Liliana Rodríguez “I heard she said that we had similar family histories. Of course not, I do not understand the point of comparison. I think it’s wrong to project it, I also heard that she said that I was giving a bad rap to my father’s legacy. I am fortunate to live with my father, I have not left anyone’s legacy on the ground — that comment I didn’t like,” Nicole Chávez told MundoNow. “I think of her as a woman with a long history, the family situation that she went through is sad. I have nothing to say about that. I cannot say that she hurts her family’s legacy because to me she is an individual.”