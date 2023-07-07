Nicola Porcella comes out on La Casa de los Famosos Mexico.

The Peruvian actor confided in Apio Quijano and Wendy Guevara.

«Hello, I’m Nicola and I accept that I am pansexual,» declared the actor. NICOLA PORCELLA COMES OUT! Amidst the ongoing conflicts and controversies on La Casa de los Famosos Mexico, Peruvian actor Nicola Porcella has decided to be open about his sexual preferences with fellow contestants Wendy Guevara and Apio Quijano. The reality show has garnered immense popularity among the audience, with Team Infierno, consisting of Sergio Mayer, Apio Quijano, Poncho De Nigris, Emilio Osorio, Nicola Porcella, and Wendy Guevara, gaining significant support. However, the interactions between Nicola Porcella and Wendy Guevara have sparked speculation and curiosity among viewers, adding further intrigue to the show. NICOLA PORCELLA OPENED UP TO WENDY AND APIO Once again, La Casa de los Famosos Mexico has people talking as it has been revealed that Nicola Porcella, the Peruvian actor and member of Team Infierno, opened up about his sexuality to his fellow contestants Wendy Guevara and Apio Quijano. In a heartfelt moment, Nicola shared that he identifies as pansexual. Expressing his concerns and fears, Nicola received support and comforting words from Wendy Guevara, who assured him: «I’m going to talk to you because I think that you don’t know where to go, you’re afraid of taking your course. The best ones can like men and women, come I’ll give you a hug. Count on us, we are your friends… really.»

Wendy Guevara supports her friend During a heartfelt moment, influencer Wendy Guevara reassured her friend Nicola Porcella that his sexual preferences are embraced no matter what they are. Their close bond was evident as they shared a comforting hug and Wendy emphasized the importance of self-acceptance. Apio Quijano, another contestant, also embracing Nicola, encouraged by Wendy: «Men and women, if you like them, no problem. Count on us, you must accept yourself as you are. Really,» Wendy said. «Give him a hug, look. One of the first hugs from the people of the community,» said influencer to Apio Quijano.

«You’re going to have fun for the rest of your life» After the heartfelt moment between Wendy Guevara, Nicola Porcella, and Apio Quijano, Poncho De Nigris and Sergio Mayer lightened the mood with some jokes. Their intention was to ensure that Nicola be comfortable with his revelation to prevent him from becoming overwhelmed. They wanted to create a supportive and inclusive environment where Nicola could feel at ease. Wendy Guevara playfully welcomed Nicola to the LGBTQ+ community: «Welcome, it’s divine and you’re going to have fun for the rest of your life… come on, let’s hold hands.» She extended her hand towards Apio, inviting him to join in a small circle, symbolizing unity and acceptance. Their playful gesture sparked laughter among the others, who emphasized the importance of self-acceptance.

Nicola Porcella comes out as pansexual In a moment of openness and acceptance, Wendy, Apio, and Nicola came together to create a supportive environment on La Casa de los Famosos Mexico. Wendy courageously shared that she identifies as transgender and embraces her true self, while Apio proudly talked about his bisexuality. Their honesty sparked camaraderie among the group. «Hello, I’m Wendy and I accept that I’m transgender» Wendy declared. «Hello, I’m Apio and I accept that I’m bisexual,» said Apio Quijano. Following their lead, Nicola felt empowered to reveal his own truth, «Hello, I’m Nicola and I accept that I am pansexual.» The room erupted in applause.

What is pansexuality? After Nicola Porcella said he identifies as pansexual there was a lot of discussion and confusion on social media about what means. It is crucial to understand the distinctions between bisexuality and pansexuality to gain clarity on the matter. Pansexuality is characterized by an attraction to individuals regardless of their gender or gender identity. Unlike bisexuality, which involves being attracted to both men and women, pansexuality goes beyond the binary concept of gender, encompassing attraction to people who identify beyond the traditional male and female categories.