Nicky Jam’s ex-wife Angélica Cruz: Why they divorced

Angélica Cruz is reggaeton singer Nicky Jam’s ex-wife. The couple was married for several years and had two children together. In February 2017, Nicky Jam and Angélica Cruz got married in a private ceremony in Medellín, Colombia. However, in August 2018, it was announced that the couple had separated and that Angélica Cruz had filed for divorce.

Since the split, Angélica Cruz has kept a low profile and has kept her personal life out of the media. For his part, Nicky Jam has continued his successful musical career and has spoken publicly about his divorce and the importance of family in his life.

Angélica Cruz: What is known about her

A successful real estate agent with more than 200,000 followers on Instagram, Angelica Cruz is the owner of her own real estate company specializing in luxury properties for sale and rent in the Miami area, where she moved to in 2016 to pursue her passion for property management.

In her private life, Angelica Cruz describes herself as a lover of animals, art and sports. She is also the founder and CEO of Bolthletic, a sportswear store where she flexes her muscles not only as an entrepreneur but also as an influencer, generating thousands of views on social media.