Nicky Jam’s ex is said to have used witchcraft on him (VIDEO)

Aleska Genesis is said to have used witchcraft on her ex Nicky Jam.

Allegedly she was trying to hold on to him.

She speaks out! The dispute between businessman Miguel Mawad and the ex of the reggaeton singer Nicky Jam, continues to be a hot topic, especially now that a secret about Aleska Genesis has just been brought to light. And it is related to her famous ex-boyfriend. It turns out that a video of the famous influencer talking to a witch and coming to an agreement with her was leaked. She was supposedly asked to put a spell on the Travesuras singer. However, she has broken her silence and has decided to give her version of events. Aleska Genesis is accused of using black magic on Nicky Jam The video call between Aleska and an alleged witch was leaked on Twitter. In it she is reciting a few lines that would bind the singer’s love for the influencer, according to La Vanguardia. In addition, in this video, you can also see the reggaeton singer’s ex asking the witch to do a spell to get back at Nicky Jam and his ex, Gaby Espino. In addition, the woman tells her: “You’re going to collect your urine fasting. You’re going to put it in the food, or in something taken in droplets. You will always have him there, even if he leaves, he’ll come back, that is called a handsome threat,” reported La Mega. Filed Under: Nicky Jam’s ex used witchcraft on him

Why they broke up According to La Vanguardia, the influencer also asked the witch to do everything possible to help her get back together with Nicky Jam. But what happened to the couple and why did they break up? According to Telemundo’s La Mesa Caliente, the former couple separated after seven months together. So far the reasons for the unexpected breakup have not been revealed. Now, the singer is dating supermodel Ninoska Vásquez. Filed Under: Nicky Jam’s ex used witchcraft on him

Aleska breaks her silence! After this news went viral, the influencer took the opportunity to talk about this controversial topic on Instagram. She said the following: “Everyone is free to believe whatever they want to believe,” she began. “We all make mistakes and that is what life is about, learning from them and all that only teaches me one thing, that God is the only one who will always be there for me, and that he is the only one who has the answer to all my problems. He is the only one we should trust and believe in. Obviously I had to go through many processes to be able to reach this conclusion and today I cling to him more than ever,” she wrote on Instagram. She was immediately criticized: “She had to go through the process of it being made public.” “How cheeky, my God.” “That is why she is alone.” “And so there are many.” “I mean, she practically admitted that she did witchcraft on Nicky Jam.” Filed Under: Nicky Jam’s ex used witchcraft on him

What now? Apparently this situation has completely destroyed Aleska Genesis, Nicky Jam’s ex. The singer said months before that he preferred to be alone for the moment and that he and Aleksia Genesis had agreed to be “friends with benefits”. It should be noted that when they broke up, Nicky Jam gave Aleska several quite expensive gifts, and that is how the rumors that they were dating began. (SEE THE CONTROVERSIAL VIDEO HERE) Filed Under: Nicky Jam’s ex used witchcraft on him