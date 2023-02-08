Julio César Chávez’s daughter pays the consequences for her actions.

Julio César Chávez’s daughter pays the consequences. Nicky Chávez was the third contestant eliminated from the Telemundo reality show, La Casa de los Famosos, and many people are quite happy that the daughter of the famous Mexican boxer has been expelled.

Nicole sparked a scandal a few weeks after the reality show began because her statements about how “she didn’t need the money” garnered a lot of criticism. Now, it seems that karma has her paying the consequences for her actions.

Nicky was the third to be eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos, leaving Paty, Pepe and Aristeo in the competition. This apparently made many people happy because the daughter of the famous Mexican boxer didn’t exactly earn the public’s love. On the contrary, a few days after the program started, many already wanted her out.

Several weeks passed where the beautiful influencer did her thing to continue participating and win the grand prize, however Nicky quickly managed to make people despise her and they began to stop voting for her.