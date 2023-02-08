Is it karma? Julio César Chávez’s daughter Nicole pays the consequences on ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ (VIDEO)
Julio César Chávez's daughter pays the consequences of her actions. People did not like Nicky Chávez's controversial statements.
- Julio César Chávez’s daughter pays the consequences for her actions.
- Nicky Chávez faces karma and people are happy.
- People did not like her controversial statements.
Julio César Chávez’s daughter pays the consequences. Nicky Chávez was the third contestant eliminated from the Telemundo reality show, La Casa de los Famosos, and many people are quite happy that the daughter of the famous Mexican boxer has been expelled.
Nicole sparked a scandal a few weeks after the reality show began because her statements about how “she didn’t need the money” garnered a lot of criticism. Now, it seems that karma has her paying the consequences for her actions.
Nicole was the third contestant eliminated
Nicky was the third to be eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos, leaving Paty, Pepe and Aristeo in the competition. This apparently made many people happy because the daughter of the famous Mexican boxer didn’t exactly earn the public’s love. On the contrary, a few days after the program started, many already wanted her out.
Several weeks passed where the beautiful influencer did her thing to continue participating and win the grand prize, however Nicky quickly managed to make people despise her and they began to stop voting for her. Filed Under: Daughter of Julio César Chávez, pays the consequences
Nicole Chávez’s controversial comments
Many people have expressed on social media that Nicole is paying the consequences for her actions on the show. According to El Universal, the young woman has been accused of being classist, rude and racist.
The straw that broke the camel’s back was when she said on the show that she “didn’t need the money”, instead actress Paty Navidad did. Liliana Rodríguez, who was in the competition, says that Nicky disrespected her a lot: “I experienced rudeness, disrespect, arrogance,” she said according to the outlet.
People are happy about Nicky Chávez’s eviction
Now, the daughter of Julio César Chávez is paying the consequences for her actions on the reality show. On Escandalo_o’s Instagram, people were quite happy about the news of Nicole Chávez’s eviction.
“I’m very happy.” “Yes! Bye, bye, after all, you don’t ‘need the money.'” “Continue on your eternal vacations since you don’t need to work either.” “Bye little Lucifer!” “Goodbye hateful girl.” “We did it, Telemundo respected our vote.” “That’s good!” “We did it,” among many other comments.
She was criticized by Alicia Machado and Liliana Rodríguez
The daughter of Julio César received a great wave of criticism after acting like a spoiled “rich girl” on La Casa de los Famosos. Former beauty queen Alicia Machado, lashed out at the young woman, saying that she “is useless”, in addition to emphasizing that her parents are not to blame for the way she is.
Liliana Rodríguez also had a lot to say about the young woman: “It is one thing to be forward and another to be offensive, it’s as it is because we continue to insist on defending the indefensible, we insist on covering the incapable,” she exclaimed, according to Telemundo.