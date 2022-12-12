Nick Carter is accused of raping an autistic teen in 2001

Nick Carter faces sexual assault lawsuit.

The Backstreet Boys member was formally accused by a fan.

The woman who filed the lawsuit reported that it happened in 2001. IN THE EYE OF THE STORM! Nick Carter, a former member of the Backstreet Boys, was formally accused of allegedly sexually assaulting an autistic woman when she was a teenager in 2001. The victim stated that the singer assaulted her on the band’s tour bus. The indictment comes at a tense time for the Carter family, following the death of the singer’s younger brother, Aaron Carter, last month. Nick responded to the accusations through his lawyers. NICK CARTER IS BEING SUED FOR SEXUAL BATTERY Former Backstreet Boys member, Nick Carter, was formally accused of sexual assault against a minor in 2001, when he was on tour with the group. The woman herself went to a Beverly Hills court, where she brought the lawsuit against the famous singer and spoke about that traumatic experience. The woman, 39-year-old Shannon “Shay” Ruth, gave a press conference after filing the lawsuit and added three other victims who preferred to remain anonymous, were also named in the suit and claim to have been raped by Carter as minors, according to the EFE news agency.

What does the lawsuit allege? According to Billboard, Nick Carter is being accused of assaulting the young woman, then 17 years old, while they were on the group’s tour bus. In the official document, it is stated that Carter offered her an alcoholic beverage and sexually assaulted her. “After the Plaintiff finished Carter’s ‘VIP juice’, Carter took her to the tour bus bathroom and demanded Plaintiff get on her knees. […] Terrified, the plaintiff began to cry. The plaintiff was a virgin at that time,” reads part of the court document.

Did Ruth fear reprisals? Shannon “Shay” Ruth, has been diagnosed with autism and cerebral palsy. She declared that after she was sexually assaulted by Carter, she told him that she would “warn others” about what happened. She says the singer threatened her and said “nobody would believe her”. This is why it has taken 20 years for her to take legal action. “[…] Plaintiff put her pants back on and told Carter that she was going to tell someone what he had done to her. When Plaintiff attempted to exit the bus, Carter stopped her. He grabbed her arm, leaving a bruise, and yelled at her. He told the plaintiff that she was a “retarded slut” and that no one would believe her,” it explains in the document.

A lifetime of pain? At the press conference, Shannon Ruth declared that “the last 21 years have been filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame and self-harm that are the direct result of Nick Carter raping me,” EFE reported. While her lawsuit also claims that the singer gave her HPV. “Carter infected the plaintiff with the human papillomavirus (commonly known as HPV), a sexually transmitted infection known to cause health problems such as genital warts and cervical cancer,” says the brief filed against former Backstreet Boys member. Filed Under: Nick Carter Accused of rape

Are there more victims? Ruth was supported at the press conference by her lawyer, Mark Boskovich, who said the objective of the lawsuit is to “prevent” Nick Carter “from assaulting more adolescents and women” and show that the music industry “cannot keep looking the other way,” reported EFE. According to TMZ, Carter has been accused in the past of having assaulted more women when the band was at the height of their fame. Although, this is the first time he’s been formally charged with assault. Carter’s lawyers responded that “that they were false facts” and that the singer and his family are grieving the loss of Aaron Carter. Filed Under: Nick Carter Accused of rape