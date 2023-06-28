After cheating scandal, Neymar and his girlfriend have a surprising announcement
CHEATING SCANDAL AND A BABY? Following Neymar’s public apology for cheating on girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, the couple has decided to confront the criticism head-on. Now they’ve made a surprising announcement, appearing together with the athlete’s son In a special video.
Their relationship has come under intense scrutiny after they confirmed the existence of an agreement that allows Neymar to be with other women under certain conditions outlined by Biancardi. One of the clauses prohibits Neymar from kissing other women on the mouth and, if they engage in sexual relations, he must use protection. This contract has garnered significant attention in Brazil and has been one of the reasons for Neymar’s public response.
NEYMAR AND BRUNA MAKE A SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Amidst intense public scrutiny, the couple decided to put an end to the speculation by making an unexpected announcement on social media. In an emotional video, the model and the athlete revealed they are expecting a baby girl.
Viewers caught a glimpse of Bruna Biancardi wearing a light-colored dress embellished with pearls and diamonds. A particular highlight was her stunning necklace. However, what truly spoke volumes about her relationship with Neymar Jr. were the inscribed lockets they exchanged.
The happy couple is expecting a little girl!
Amidst kisses and smiles, the couple appears to convey that they have overcome the challenges caused by Neymar Jr.’s infidelity. Their affectionate gestures seem to indicate a renewed bond. Celebrating their joy, they organized a gender reveal party surrounded by loved ones, with the presence of the soccer player’s eldest son.
The party had a carousel theme and, although they shared few details about the decorations, the highlight was the moment of the gender reveal. Positioned at the center, alongside 11-year-old Davi Lucca, the couple stood near a large button with the prominent letters «BABY NB» displayed behind them. As Neymar Jr.’s son pressed the button, the place was bathed in a vibrant shade of pink.
What did Bruna say about it?
Celebrating the revelation of their baby girl, the model embraced Neymar Jr. and Davi Lucca, cherishing the special moment with their loved ones. Eager to share their joy and dispel rumors of a split, Bruna Biancardi took the initiative to share a touching video on social media.
“We have been waiting so long for this moment… We can’t wait to meet you in person, DAUGHTER! You are our best gift!» Bruna Biancardi wrote in the caption accompanying the video, expressing their excitement to meet their daughter in person. The announcement prompted an outpouring of congratulations and well-wishes from their followers.
«It was worth the wait!»
The comments on the video were filled with heartfelt expressions of joy over the couple’s news. Learning that they were expecting a girl further fueled the affection and excitement surrounding their growing family. Well-wishers eagerly shared their congratulations, expressing their hopes for the couple’s happiness.
«A woman so sweet, consistent and kind… Without a doubt you would make a girl with the same virtues. God bless your family, Bru.» «Worth the wait! Mom is never wrong, congratulations, may God bless that princess.» «Ahhh what a beautiful video! We wish you all the happiness in the world, we are there in heart,» people commented.