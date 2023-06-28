After publicly apologizing for cheating, Neymar has a surprising announcement.

Are Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi expecting a baby?

He had given some clues on Instagram.

CHEATING SCANDAL AND A BABY? Following Neymar’s public apology for cheating on girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, the couple has decided to confront the criticism head-on. Now they’ve made a surprising announcement, appearing together with the athlete’s son In a special video.

Their relationship has come under intense scrutiny after they confirmed the existence of an agreement that allows Neymar to be with other women under certain conditions outlined by Biancardi. One of the clauses prohibits Neymar from kissing other women on the mouth and, if they engage in sexual relations, he must use protection. This contract has garnered significant attention in Brazil and has been one of the reasons for Neymar’s public response.

NEYMAR AND BRUNA MAKE A SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Amidst intense public scrutiny, the couple decided to put an end to the speculation by making an unexpected announcement on social media. In an emotional video, the model and the athlete revealed they are expecting a baby girl.

Viewers caught a glimpse of Bruna Biancardi wearing a light-colored dress embellished with pearls and diamonds. A particular highlight was her stunning necklace. However, what truly spoke volumes about her relationship with Neymar Jr. were the inscribed lockets they exchanged.