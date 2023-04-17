Former news anchor Lesley Swick Van Ness dies suddenly on vacation

Lesley Swick Van Ness died suddenly while on vacation.

Lesley Swick Van Ness worked for NBC affiliate WGEM-TV in Illinois. She fell ill on Friday, April 6 and was taken to the hospital. She died the following Monday.

Her funeral service will take place on April 17 at ten in the morning in St. John’s Anglican Parish. While she will be entombed at Woodland Cemetery in Quincy, Illinois.