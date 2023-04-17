Former news anchor Lesley Swick Van Ness dies suddenly on vacation
Lesley Swick Van Ness died suddenly while on vacation. She was a former news anchor. The 42-year-old developed a sudden illness.
Former news anchor Lesley Swick Van Ness dies. The 42-year-old died suddenly in Naples, Florida. Van Ness was enjoying a family vacation when tragedy struck.
Lesley Swick Van Ness passed away after being hospitalized while on vacation with her family. A happy trip to the beach turned into a nightmare for her loved ones.
Lesley Swick Van Ness worked for NBC affiliate WGEM-TV in Illinois. She fell ill on Friday, April 6 and was taken to the hospital. She died the following Monday.
Her funeral service will take place on April 17 at ten in the morning in St. John’s Anglican Parish. While she will be entombed at Woodland Cemetery in Quincy, Illinois.
Gray Television issues a statement on her death
In addition to serving as an anchor for WGEM-TV, Van Ness was also an executive at Gray Television, which issued a statement regarding her death that was published by The Muddy River News.
“Lesley had been on vacation with her beautiful family in Florida when she fell ill and was hospitalized last Thursday. Lesley and her husband Tom have two precious young boys. Please keep all of them in your prayers. We will keep everyone posted on arrangements,” it reads.
People say goodbye
People commented on Lesley Swick Van Ness’ obituary. “In the eyes of a small community, she was a celebrity. It was a well deserved title. She did her job with integrity. Lesley will always have a place in our hearts.” “Our thoughts and prayers for the Swick and Van Ness families.”
“The family will be in our prayers.” “She was never more than kind, professional and helpful. Our thoughts are with all of you.”