On Thursday, December 8, employees of the New York Times decided to carry out a 24-hour strike which included reporters, photographers, editors, among others. This was because of a disagreement over contract negotiations with the famous newspaper.

The negotiations were interrupted on Wednesday night, which led the more than a thousand dissatisfied employees to demonstrate by leaving their jobs for 24 hours, picketing outside the offices, according to the AP

With no staff in its offices to run the newspaper, the Times had to rely entirely on non-union and foreign staff to get its content to its millions of subscribers around the globe, according to The Associated Press.

The strike ended on Friday. They waiting for a response to the contract negotiations that have been going on for months. This is the biggest labor conflict that the newspaper has faced in 40 years.