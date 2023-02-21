New York residents report an unusual smell and residue on cars

Is it related to the chemical spill in Ohio?

New York residents are alarmed by a “bad smell”

They have also noticed a residue on their cars.

On Saturday, February 18, residents of a county near New York City began complaining about a bad smell in the air and residue on their cars. There have been several complaints and people are worried it could be related to the chemical spill in East Palestine Ohio.

The strange smell has alarmed residents since they worry that there could be a toxin in the air that could be harmful. The authorities are already investigating where the smell and the strange residue come from. Orange County, NY is located about six hours from the train derailment in Ohio.

Where is it happening?

Residents of a county about 70 miles north of New York City are reporting an “unusual odor” in the area and “residue” on their cars, authorities say. Orange County Government said in a Facebook post Friday that it has not determined a cause.

The county is located about six hours from East Palestine, Ohio, where a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed on February 3. In the days after the derailment, a controlled release of chemicals was carried out due to the risk of a large explosion, authorities said.