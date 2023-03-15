New video of Americans hours before they were kidnapped in Mexico

People are still talking about the Americans kidnapped in Mexico.

New video of the four Americans kidnapped in Mexico. People are still talking about the kidnapping in Tamaulipas at the beginning of March during a conflict involving drug cartels. As the days go by, more details are revealed.

After several terrifying days, the four kidnapped Americans were located by Mexican authorities. However, two had been killed by their attackers.

After a group of four Americans were kidnapped at the beginning of March in Tamaulipas, Mexico, video of the attack began circulating on social media. Mexican authorities immediately began searching for them.

Tragically, by the time the Mexican authorities found the Americans, it was already too late for two of them. Only Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee and Eric Williams survived the kidnapping, while their friends were killed.