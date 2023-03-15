New video of Americans hours before they were kidnapped in Mexico
People are still talking about the Americans kidnapped in Mexico. Two were killed and two were rescued. A new video taken before the kidnapping is released.
As the days go by, more details are revealed.
After several terrifying days, the four kidnapped Americans were located by Mexican authorities. However, two had been killed by their attackers.
After a group of four Americans were kidnapped at the beginning of March in Tamaulipas, Mexico, video of the attack began circulating on social media. Mexican authorities immediately began searching for them.
Tragically, by the time the Mexican authorities found the Americans, it was already too late for two of them. Only Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee and Eric Williams survived the kidnapping, while their friends were killed.
Why did they travel to Mexico?
The four Americans traveled to Tamaulipas so Latavia could have a tummy tuck. However, the trip didn’t go as planned and quickly turned into a nightmare.
While they were on their way to consult with the doctor, they were intercepted and kidnapped by a criminal group. What began with a harmless trip to Mexico ended up becoming a terrible tragedy.
New video of the four kidnapped Americans
A new video of the four kidnapped Americans has surfaced. CNN reports that it shows them on their way to the clinic where Latavia was planning to have her procedure. Now we know that they did not make it to their destination.
As the video progresses we can see their view from the minivan they were traveling in, deserted streets are the stars of this short video. It was recorded by one of the survivors, Eric Williams as group was on the way to a medical appointment.