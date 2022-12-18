Yuri Vargas and África Zavala speak exclusively to MundoNow.

They reveal details of the premiere of El Señor de los Cielos.

What will happen in season 8? Yuri Vargas Africa Zavala talk about El Señor de los Cielos. Telemundo confirmed the release date of the new season of El Señor de los Cielos, starring Rafael Amaya as the legendary Aurelio Casillas. It begins on Tuesday, January 17 at 9pm/8c. The seventh season of the award-winning series seemed to seal the end for Casillas. However, the iconic character has proven to be invincible and returns more determined than ever to win back everything he has lost. Telemundo revealed the official cast leading the eighth season of its successful franchise. It includes audience favorites such as: Carmen Aub (as Rutila Casillas), Iván Arana (as Ismael Casillas), Isabella Castillo (as Diana Ahumada) and Alejandro López (as Súper Javi), with the special appearances by Lisa Owen, Robinson Díaz , and Salvador Pineda. Also joining the cast are actors Rubén Cortada, África Zavala and Yuri Vargas as new recurring characters. How did you join this new season? Now, Hispanic actresses Yuri Vargas and África Zavala speak exclusively to MundoNow about the eighth season of popular series. “For me it has been a privilege to be able to come in with the opportunity to have a casting and to be able to win it and to be able, let’s say, like moving to Mexico for a few months and being in this project.” “For me it has been wonderful to be able to share scenes with Rafael, where I have discovered a very generous actor who is very clear about the objective of what he wants for his project… of this new return… who has welcomed me with open arms. Let’s say that he liked how I’m interpreting the character. He expressed it to me. We have been able to build scenes together,” said Colombian actress Yuri Vargas.

Also tell me about Mecha, who defines her as a working woman? A-Z: "That is the biggest challenge, Mecha cooks deliciously. It's something I've had to learn for the scenes. Very funny things have happened to me, really. I am cooking and doing it because we have tried to make the scenes have that life, that you can see that she is cooking and serving people. She is a very hard-working woman, who helps everyone and always conquers us with food." Filmed in Mexico by Telemundo Global Studios, the eighth season of El Señor de los Cielos will bring a drama full of revenge, passion and action that will leave fans of this saga amazed and excited to see the notorious Aurelio Casillas return.

Tell me a little about Tracy Lobo Y V: "She is a methodical woman, a strategist. And I think that she does so well what she does in her role. That people can't figure out who Tracy Lobo really is. So that's a challenge, a challenge for me as an actress. To have so many layers to the character so that in the end people also realize who she is." "And I think that each chapter is going to happen. Well, I think from chapter one, from minute one, they're going to really realize which side I'm on. And as the season starts, how can this woman change, be it for one side or for another. We are discovering that."

Did you experience any violence with shootings, like in Mexico? Y V: "In other words, like every country has its issue of violence, of frustration in dreams as well. And of course, I think it is also very important how to present all this, it was on so many screens and it was so public, because I think it not only happens in Mexico, it also happens in Colombia." "And yes, it is true, that is, what I lived through, let's say in my youth, let's say in my neighborhood, which I carried with great pride. It was very strong, but I think that it also gave me the courage to have the strength to look at other paths and see that the world is beyond that, to help my family, and today I can say that no one can be frustrated with dreams, everything is possible as long as you do it, from the heart, since you fight every day for your dreams."